CBZ armed robbers strike in Kezi

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Correspondent

THE six-man armed gang that on Monday robbed a Fawcett Security cash-in-transit van of undisclosed amount of money at the Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ) branch in Bulawayo, on the same day robbed a Kezi-based gold buyer of US$4 000 after masquerading as police officers.

In Bulawayo, the robbers hijacked a black Mercedes Benz and drove to CBZ where they disarmed security guards before driving away in an armoured Fawcett vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money belonging to Zupco.

The armoured vehicle was later dumped in Woodlands and the robbers hijacked a Nissan Hardbody in Ilanda which they also later abandoned.

It emerged yesterday that the robbers proceeded to Kezi with the hijacked Mercedes Benz where they robbed a Fidelity Printers agent.

It was also revealed that when they pounced at the bank, the robbers were driving two vehicles including the hijacked Mercedes Benz and they split after the robbery.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the robbery in Kezi, 98kms from Bulawayo.

“Police are investigating a case of a Fidelity Printers’ agent who was robbed by four people at gunpoint in Kezi.

“They were driving a black Mercedes Benz that was stolen in Bulawayo and used to rob the cash-in-transit van in the city in the morning. The black Mercedes Benz model C200 has a registration number AFB 0202,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said the robbers masqueraded as members of the security services to gain entry into the gold agent’s home.

“The robbers travelled to Kezi and went to the gold buyer’s house and presented themselves as people who wanted to deal in gold. Then they changed their story and said they were members of the security services and she then allowed them in. They produced pistols and force-marched the complainant and her friend into the house before ransacking the home. They took her hand bag which had US$4 000. They tied them up using a rope and threw them on the bed and left,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said when the gang robbed the cash-in-transit van at the CBZ, they were driving two cars that included the hijacked Maercedez Benz.

Asst Comm Nyathi urged members of the public who might have information leading to the arrest of the robbers to contact any nearest police station.

“We know that these people are out there and are known. They are hiding somewhere or someone is benefiting from their criminal activities,” said Asst Com Nyathi. – Follow on Twitter @bonganinkunzi