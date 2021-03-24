CBZ avails inputs for 70 000 hectares under winter wheat

Freedom Mupanedemo, Midlands Bureau

THE Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe (CBZ) has availed inputs to cover more than 70 000 hectares against a national target of 85 000 hectares of winter wheat.

Speaking on Monday after a tour of Wanu Farm on the outskirts of Gweru to assess the winter wheat planting preparations, CBZ Agro yield managing director, Mr Walter Chigodora said the inputs were readily available and farmers under Command Agriculture across the country can visit the bank for their allocation. “Everything is in order, we have since availed the inputs and farmers should just visit the bank and register. It’s now a second year running and we had challenges last time but now we know and we expect to have an improved yield. This is why we have already availed the inputs,” he said.

Mr Chigodora said they expect all farmers to have accessed their inputs by May. He said the bank, through its agri-unit, was also assisting farmers with implements as the country seeks to produce enough wheat for its consumption in order to cut on the import bill. “Apart from providing implements such as tractors, we are also funding the rehabilitation of irrigation schemes throughout the country. We want to maximise on the good rains received this cropping season so that we produce enough to meet demand,” he said.

Meanwhile, Midlands Provincial Crop and Livestock Officer, Mrs Madeline Magwenzi said the province was seeking to more than double its winter wheat hectarage from last year’s 4 500 to about 11 000 hectares.