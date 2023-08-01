CBZ Declares $15 billion dividend

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE’S largest financial services group by assets, CBZ Holdings, has declared $15 billion dividend for the year ended 31 December 2022.

Group chief governance officer, Ms Rumbidzayi Jakanani, said in a notice yesterday that the dividend will be payable in full to all shareholders of the company registered as at the close of the business on 18 August 2023.

“Notice is hereby given that the board declared a financial dividend of $15 billion ($2 873,47 cents per share) for the year ended 31 December 2022 payable in respect of all the ordinary shares of CBZ Holdings Limited,” reads part of the notice.

“The payment of the dividend will take place on or about 18 August 2023. The applicable shareholder’s tax will be deducted from the gross dividends.”

Ms Jakanani said shares of the company would be traded cum-dividend on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) up to the market day of 11 August 2023 and ex-dividend as from 16 August [email protected]