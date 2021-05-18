CBZ Holdings donates PPEs worth US$10 000

Rufaro Winter, Chronicle Reporter

UNITED Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) yesterday received USD$10 000 worth of Covid-19 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from CBZ Holdings.

Presenting the donation on behalf of the CBZ, the financial institution’s board chairperson Mr Mark Holtzman said it was one of the corporate body’s ways of saluting the unsung heroes during the pandemic.

“As the CBZ Holdings this is a gesture of trying to show our support to the Government and most importantly to our heroes and heroines in the health sector. We acknowledge the important role that you have been playing for over a year in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Mr Holtzman also said CBZ was trying to ensure its donations reach every place where they are needed. “We also handed over an ambulance to the Ministry of Health and Child Care to assist their medical teams to respond promptly to emergencies. Today we are in the

City of Bulawayo handing PPE to UBH as well as to Mpilo Central Hospital later this week.”

The donation was handed over to the UBH acting chief executive officer Dr Narcisius Dzvanga.

“We value such donations and on behalf of UBH management and staff I would like to thank you for partnering with us. PPEs are high turnover items. Most of them are for single use and therefore almost on a daily basis we have to top up and keep pace with the Covid-19 pandemic. So, we are grateful for the helping hand,” said Dr Dzvanga. — @rufarovaraidzo