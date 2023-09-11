CBZ Holdings issue 11th cautionary statement

Business Writer

CBZ Holdings, the country’s leading financial products and service provider has issued its eleventh cautionary statement indicating that it is still engaged in negotiations for a potential acquisition of a complimentary business.

The first cautionary statement was in June 2022 with five more following in that year.

This year, six cautionary statements have been issued.

“Further to the Cautionary Announcements issued on 18 June 2022, 21 July 2022, 29 August 2022, 27 September 2022, 14 November 2022, 19 January 2023, 2 March 2023, 6 April 2023, 5 June 2023, and 27 July 2023 the Directors of CBZ Holdings Limited (“the Company”), wish to advise all shareholders and the investing public that the Company is still engaged in negotiations for a potential acquisition of a complimentary business.

“The acquisition if successfully concluded, may have a material impact on the value of the Company’s shares, the full impact of which is currently being determined,” reads the statement.

