CCA president commends public and urges churches to champion peace after failed protests

Gibson Mhaka, Zimpapers Politics Hub

President of the Council of Churches in Africa (CCA), Archbishop Professor Rocky Moyo has called for peace and urged church leaders across denominations to preach a message of peace that underscores the importance of dialogue and patience in addressing national concerns.

His remarks came in the wake of the failed protest of March 31 called by expelled Zanu-PF Central Committee member, Blessed Geza.

Archbishop Moyo also commended the general public for heeding President Mnangagwa’s calls to disregard the planned protests emphasising that as churches, they do not condone protests, which often result in the unfortunate loss of life and destruction of property.

The demonstration called for by the former Zanu PF Central Committee member, was a monumental flop, as Zimbabweans chose to uphold the prevailing peace and tranquility in the country.

On that day, peace prevailed nationwide, with no significant demonstrations recorded and business proceeding as usual.

Speaking on the side-lines of the ordination of pastors and bishops at Upper Room Shekinah Ministries International in Bulawayo on Saturday,

Archbishop Moyo stated that churches must not support the mass protests planned against the Government.

He added that those agitating for the removal of a constitutionally elected Government should know that they are wasting their time, as leaders are appointed by God.

“Protests are an act of desperation. They are not a solution to problems, rather, they can tragically lead to the loss of property and, more importantly, lives. As the Council of Churches in Africa, we earnestly call upon all churches to actively promote peace by consistently ignoring calls for disruptive protests.

“Our steadfast commitment to peaceful engagement as churches will serve as a powerful and unifying example for all our communities. We strongly encourage all Zimbabweans to unite, setting aside division, for the collective benefit and progress of our beloved country.”

“We also commend the general public for their wisdom and discernment in disregarding the recent calls for protests. Their mature decision to prioritise peace, stability, and constructive dialogue is deeply appreciated and reflects a profound commitment to the enduring well-being and prosperity of our entire nation,” said Archbishop Moyo.

He stated that instead of calling for protests, there should be a need for dialogue, as dialogue can help resolve issues peacefully.

“Instead of resorting to protests, I firmly believe there should be a prioritisation of dialogue. Engaging in meaningful and constructive discussions offers a pathway to resolve issues peacefully, fostering understanding and building lasting solutions for the betterment of our society,” he said.

He emphasised that it is the responsibility of Zimbabweans to develop their own nation and support the current Government.

“It is evident that the organisers of these protests do not genuinely have the well-being of the people at heart.

“Their agenda appears to be to incite citizens into acts of violence and public disorder, fully knowing that this would inevitably trigger a standard and necessary response from security agencies tasked with protecting law-abiding citizens and safeguarding property.

“Such actions demonstrate a reckless disregard for the safety and security of our communities.”

Turning to the ordaining of bishops, Archbishop Moyo stated that this was a commendable move, particularly given the numerous church splits they had seen in past years, often caused by the contentious issue of leadership succession after the founder’s death.

“This is a commendable move, especially considering that in past years, we’ve witnessed numerous splits within churches. A significant cause of these divisions is often the succession of leadership following the death of the founder.

The transition period can become contentious, with potential successors resorting to legal battles for positions, falsely claiming divine guidance through the Holy Spirit, or even misinterpreting the Bible to undermine the rightful successor.

“Therefore, we are particularly pleased that those ordained have been clearly designated to take over, a proactive measure that significantly mitigates the potential for future succession disputes and ensures a more stable and unified leadership within the ministry,” said Archbishop Moyo.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa has also repeatedly acknowledged the church as a key component of nation-building, calling on the people to value the word of God in fostering unity for economic development.