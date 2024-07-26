CCA, ZOU partnership to empower congregants and church leaders hailed

Gibson Mhaka

THE Council for Churches in Africa (CCA) Founder and President, Archbishop Dr Rocky Moyo, has commended the organisation’s partnership with the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) saying the collaboration will significantly empower church leaders, particularly those from Indigenous churches and apostolic sects, by enhancing their administrative capabilities through academic courses.

CCA and ZOU signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 13 March this year to promote education and exchange programmes.

The agreement, signed by ZOU Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Henry Gundani and Bishop Moyo, marks a significant step towards realising Education 5.0 and empowering communities through learning.

Addressing church leaders from his organization at a local hotel yesterday, where he was sensitizing them on the partnership with ZOU and mapping out the way forward Archbishop Moyo emphasised the need for church leaders to possess the necessary knowledge and expertise to effectively manage their congregations.

“We are delighted to have partnered with the Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU). This collaboration has enabled our congregants and leaders to enroll in academic programmes that are enhancing their administrative capabilities. While we are also working with other universities outside the country, ZOU is our first local university partner, and we are very pleased with this collaboration.

“We are confident that this investment in human capital will yield significant benefits for our organisation. Our focus is on ensuring that our members enroll in these programmes, and with over 7 million members nationwide, this partnership is a crucial step forward.

“We have also extended this opportunity to our members and leaders in Southern African countries and are committed to fostering these relationships,” said Archbishop Moyo.

He said they recognise that many of their members possess valuable skills, passion, and a strong desire for growth, even if they lack traditional academic backgrounds.

“To support their development, we believe pursuing higher education is a commendable path. The Zimbabwe Open University stands out as an excellent choice due to its flexible, affordable, and accessible courses, making it an ideal option for our members,” he said.

Speaking at the same function, a ZOU director for Community Engagement and Outreach Dr Eurita Nyamanhare also hailed the partnership.

She said that this was the very first meeting involving a partnership with a church organisation that has shown such appreciation for human capital development, as espoused in the National Development Strategy (NDS1), which aims to leave no one and no place behind.

“What I want to say is that I had no idea of the greatness of this partnership. I am now realising that it’s more of a huge blessing. I’m here to say we are breaking records. This meeting is the first of its kind.

“This is the very first meeting where we are in partnership with a church organisation that has appreciated human capital development as espoused in the NDS1, which intends to leave no one and no place behind. Who are those left behind? Those made to believe that maybe there are failures in life, maybe because of having dropped out of school or at some point failed to proceed with education.

“So, this partnership and the short course programmes brought so much excitement to the beneficiaries, so much restoration of self-dignity, and so much restoration of self-discovery of who one is,” Dr Nyamanhare said.