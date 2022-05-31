CCC MP’s wife joins Zanu PF

Harare Bureau

THE wife of CCC Binga North legislator Prince Dubeko Sibanda, Memory, has defected to Zanu PF.

In her letter to the Zanu PF leadership in Matabeleland North province, Mrs Sibanda said she was lured by Zanu PF’s progressive development policies that resonate with the public and the party’s open door stance.

The ruling party’s Matabeleland North provincial chairman, Cde Richard Moyo, yesterday confirmed receiving a letter from Mrs Sibanda.

“Yes I received a letter from Honourable Sibanda’s wife Memory requesting to join the ruling party, Zanu PF.

“We are going to invite her to our Provincial Co-ordinating Committee meeting where she will renounce her CCC membership card and regalia. She is welcome to join her party of choice,” said Cde Moyo.

Attracted by Zanu PF people-tailored policies and programmes that resonate with their aspiration, hordes of former CCC senior members have crossed floors, teeming to join the revolutionary party.