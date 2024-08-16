CCC ward 22 councilor further remanded

Peter Matika, [email protected]

Ward 22 Nkulumane Councillor Bruce Mmleli Moyo, who was arrested at the beginning of August has been further remanded in custody to 30 August this year.

Moyo was arrested for allegedly inciting public violence. Through his lawyer Mr Tinashe Runganga of Tanaka Law Chambers, Moyo has since applied for bail.

Mr Runganga in his presentations alleged that Moyo, since his arrest has been denied food, visitations and medical attention. The State requested further remand as it needs time to investigate the allegations.

Magistrate Mr Shepherd Munjanja presided over the hearing. For the State Mr Tanyaradzwa Kahuni said Moyo organised an unsanctioned protest aimed at inciting the public to engage in violent demonstrations.

In 2019, the business sector in Bulawayo suffered significant losses due to unsanctioned protests, which led to looting and the burning of shops.

Several opposition activists who have allegedly been plotting illegal protests have been arrested and brought before the courts. It is reported that opposition activists, funded by Western agencies, are planning to conduct illegal protests ahead of the SADC Summit that the country is hosting.