CCC youths’ violence trial continues

THE trial of seven youths affiliated with the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), who are accused of assaulting Beitbridge deputy mayor Councillor John Manatsa, is scheduled to resume on August 20 at the Beitbridge Magistrates’ Court.

The accused persons allegedly assaulted and stole the complainant’s money following political tensions. The youths accused Cllr Manatsa of sympathising with the party’s interim secretary-general, Senator Sengezo Tshabangu.

The incident took place on March 6 this year when the deputy mayor along with other party members were attacked while attending a political meeting at the house of former Beitbridge West legislator, Mr Morgan Ncube, in Dulivhadzimu.

The house is also used by the opposition political party as its district office.

Anthony Shoko (28), Winston Mugudo (25), Aaron Makumbe (24), Miller Kuwe (31), Decent Dube (35), Forget Chirenda (35), and Cosmas Chimonyo (23) are facing charges of public violence. Initially, the seven were also charged with theft involving R2 500 and US$1 800, which Beitbridge resident magistrate, Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba dismissed due to insufficient evidence at the close of the State case.

The accused are out on bail.

Prosecuting, Mr Ronald Mugwagwa said on March 6, the complainant was attending a CCC meeting at the party offices when the seven accused persons confronted him.

The court heard that Shoko told Cllr Manatsa to leave the house for allegedly supporting Sen Tshabangu’s faction.

“The accused persons then lifted Councillor Manatsa from where he was seated and dragged him outside the house and assaulted him resulting in him sustaining injuries and a swollen left arm,” said Mr Mugwagwa.

It is further alleged that Shoko and his accomplices also dragged the complainant out of the yard.

The court heard that during the assault, the accused persons allegedly took Cllr Manatsa’s shoes, a small bag containing R2 500 and US$1 800, and a cell phone.

A police report was made leading to the accused persons’ arrest a few days later.