CCC youths’ violence trial continues

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

The trial of seven youths from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) who are accused of assaulting the Deputy Mayor of Beitbridge, Councillor John Manatsa is set to continue on August 20 at the Beitbridge Magistrate Court.

The gang is alleged to have assaulted and stole some money from Councillor Manatsa accusing him of sympathising with the party’s Interim Secretary General, Senator Sengezo Tshabangu.

The assault took place on March 6 this year when the Deputy Mayor along with other party members were attending a political meeting at the home of recalled Beitbridge West legislator, Mr Morgan Ncube, in Dulivhadzimu.

The house is also used by the opposition political party as its district office.

Anthony Shoko (28), Winston Mugudo (25), Aaron Makumbe (24), Miller Kuwe (31), Decent Dube (35), Forget Chirenda (35), and Cosmas Chimonyo (23) are also accused of stealing cash R2500 and US$1800, from the complainant during the fracas.

However, Beitbridge Resident Magistrate, Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba dismissed the theft charge because of lack of sufficient evidence at the close of the State case.

The matter is now set for Defence case.

During their initial appearance, they were remanded out of custody on ZWL$300 000 bail.

Prosecuting, Mr Ronald Mugwagwa alleged that on March 6, the complainant was attending a CCC meeting at the party offices when the seven accused persons approached him.

Shoko told Councillor Manatsa to leave the house citing that he supports Mr Tshabangu’s faction.

The court also heard that the accused persons then lifted Councillor Manatsa from where he was seated and dragged him outside the house.

They went on to assault him and threw him at the veranda.

Further allegations are that Shoko and his accomplices also dragged Councillor out of the yard. He sustained some back injuries and a swollen left arm.

The State alleged that during the assault, the accused persons took the councillor’s shoes, a small bag containing R2500 and US$1800 and a cell phone.

After which they later threw the items over the parameter wall after allegedly ransacking the bag and taking the money. A police report was made, leading to the accused persons’ arrest a few days later.