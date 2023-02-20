CCTV footage and DNA results delay case of ‘sex worker killer’

Sifiso Mkhwanazi was arrested after six decomposed female bodies were found in a Johannesburg building. He was charged with one count of murder. Image: Veli Nhlapo

The case against Sifiso Mkhwanazi, accused of the murder of an alleged sex worker in downtown Johannesburg, has been postponed for further investigations.

Mkhwanazi briefly appeared at the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday. The 20-year-old was arrested after the discovery of six women’s bodies in a panel-beating business in central Johannesburg in October 2022. He was charged with one murder while investigators pursue inquiries into the deaths of the other five women.

The case was postponed to April 25 after the state asked the court for the delay due to outstanding DNA results and CCTV footage.

The court heard four of the six bodies have been positively identified and the DNA of the other two is outstanding.

State prosecutor Tshepo Mahange Ka Mzizi also told the court they hoped to comb through CCTV footage of the crime scene building from three months before the latest murder in an attempt to ascertain when and how the other women had entered the premises.

Mkhwanazi was remanded in custody.

TimesLIVE