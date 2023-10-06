CCZ raises red flag on quality of services

Sikhulekelani Moyo, [email protected]

A red flag has been raised on the quality of services offered by several private and public institutions with consumers saying they are not getting full value for their money, Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) has said.

Marking the week-long Customer Service Week commemorations held under the theme ‘Team Service’ CCZ Matabeleland region manager Mr Comfort Muchekeza said the outcome of a survey in Matabeleland shows that customers are not entirely satisfied with the quality of services rendered.

“As we celebrate the customer service week, CCZ would like to call upon providers of goods and services to make their customer service charters more realistic not only in words but in deeds,” he said,

“A snap survey CCZ Matabeleland region carried out shows that consumers are not happy with the quality of services they receive from mobile phone operators, banks, internet services providers, retailers, local authorities, and even some Government departments such as the national registry department,” he said.

“We would like to appeal to them to find out and correct the missing link between them and their customers.”

Customer Service Week is an international celebration marking the importance of customer service.

The commemorations are annually held during the first full week of October.

Mr Muchekeza said CCZ has intensified community engagements educating consumers on their fundamental consumer rights as enshrined in the Consumer Protection Act chapter 14:44.

“Besides consumer rights, we are also educating them on their responsibilities as consumers. CCZ is also educating the business community on consumer expectations as well as the Consumer Protection Act chapter 14:44, we believe the same consumer whom we represent is the same consumer whose business also provides goods and services,” said Mr Muchekeza.

“We would like a situation where we take both the business and consumers on board making them two equal partners who work towards a win-win situation.”

Government has intensified measures to monitor product quality, pricing and trade facilitation to ensure that the consumer is protected from unscrupulous retailers bent on swindling them.

This has seen the introduction of the Consumer Protection Commission which is meant to protect the consumer of goods and services by ensuring a fair, efficient, sustainable and transparent marketplace for consumers and business. — @SikhulekelaniM1