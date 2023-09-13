Cde Dennis Says dies, to be buried at Nkulumane Heroes Acre

Cde Jabulani Sibanda lays a wreath on the tomb of the unknown soldier at the Bulawayo Provincial Heroes’ Acre in Nkulumane in this file photo.

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Writer

WAR veteran Cde Dennis Sayi has died.

He was 65.

Cde Sayi died at Mpilo Central Hospital on September 11 after a short illness.

In a letter, Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial chairman, Cde Jabulani Sibanda said Cde Sayi was a liberation hero and will be buried at Nkulumane Heroes Acre on Friday, September 15.

“This letter serves to confirm that the late Denis Sayi was a Liberation Hero. The late passed away on 11th September 2023 at Mpilo Hospital in Bulawayo. The late Dennis Sayi will be buried at Nkulumane Heroes Acre in Bulawayo on the 15th of September 2023,” said Cde Sibanda.

Cde Sayi was born on February 2, 1958, in Silobela, Kwekwe District. He attended Kanda Primary School up to Standard 6.

There was ardent injustice practiced by the colonial regime where people were forcibly taken out of their homes and settled elsewhere.

This forced Dennis Sayi to join active politics as a youth. He actively participated in youth politics and campaigned against to recommendation of the failed Pearce Commission.

He among others successfully failed the Pearce Commission. Cde Sayi was fearless as a youth leading to his arrest and detention at Wha Wha Prison for one (1) year. While Practicing youth politics, he belonged to ZAPU Party under the leadership of the Veteran Nationalist and former Vice President the late Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo.

After his release from detention, he fled the country to Botswana as a political refugee.

Cde Sayi came back to Zimbabwe after Independence worked for a Construction Company and later joined Grain Bag Pvt. Company in 1990 where he worked up to his retirement in June 2023. He rose through the ranks up to the Supervisory Level.

After Independence, he was actively involved in ZAPU Structures until 1987 where there was the Unity Accord. He joined the new Party; he was active in mobilising masses for integration.

Cde Sayi joined the George Silundika District where he held various portfolios inclusive of the Chairmanship of the District. He was District Chairperson of the George Silundika District for Two full Terms consecutively totaling 10year from 2001.

He was elected to the ZANU PF Bulawayo Provincial Council as Deputy Secretary for Security in the Youth League for 10years, before elevation to the main wing of the ZANU PF Bulawayo Province as Deputy Secretary for Security.

Cde Sayi participated in Provincial and National Conferences and Congresses.

At the time of Cde Sayi’s death, he was the District Chairperson of the George Silundika District.

Cde Sayi was also an active member of the Political and Detainees Association in 2018 represented ZANU PF in Ward 23 as a Prospective Councilor in the Harmonized election of that year.

He is survived by his wife, and three children, two girls and a boy.

Mourners are gathered at number 11 400 Nkulumane Suburb in Bulawayo.