Cde Jeki Mpofu dies

FORMER Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZPRA) High Command member and pioneer liberation fighter, Cde Makhetheni Ndebele, known by his pseudonym Cde Jeki Mpofu, has passed away.

Cde Ndebele died on Saturday.

Zanu PF politburo member, Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, confirmed the news on Sunday morning.

“We have lost Cde Jeki Mpofu, one of the pioneer liberation war fighters who rose through the ranks to become a member of ZPRA High Command. The High Command was an elite decision-making body in the command system of the liberation struggle.

“He joined the liberation struggle in 1967 from Zambia, where he was working in the Copper Belt. When he joined the struggle, he was under my direct command in Luthuli Camp, so I know him very well and he immensely contributed to the liberation of the country,” said Rtd Col Dube.

