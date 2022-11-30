Cde Mohadi book launch postponed

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Reporter

THE launch of the Zanu-PF Second Secretary and Vice-President Colonel (Retired) Kembo Mohadi which was set for Friday has been postponed by a further fortnight, Chronicle Showbiz has learnt.

The biography, titled “Resilience and Fortitude: A KEMBO CAMPBELL DUGISH MOHADI STORY” was authored by Musa Bhunu and published by Century Press while the editing was done by Shadreck Nembaware of Chinhoyi University of Technology. Work on the 172-page biography was carried out between 2018 and 2020.

Col (Rtd) Mohadi’s personal assistant Dr Clever Chirume confirmed the postponement of the launch on Tuesday.

“Please be advised that Vice President KCD Mohadi’s biography Resilience and Fortitude launch which was scheduled to be launched on the 2nd of December 2022 at Holiday Inn, Bulawayo has been postponed by a further two weeks at a date to be announced,” said Dr Chirume.

A note from the editor of the book, Nembaware read: “This narrative is a super-charged pendulum that swings the reader through a gallery of profound experiences. Though not naively capitulating to the binarisms of colonial discourses, the book rewardingly opens access to verifiable historical milestones which thankfully fill in the missing gaps for purpose-driven readership.

“The autobiography finds its anchor on the broader geospatial and political coordinates which shaped events in the epochal years that thrust Kembo Mohadi into the deep end of the liberation movement. As such, the reader unaffectedly identifies their space in the plot of a narrative that is as personal as it is also collective.”

– @eMKlass_49