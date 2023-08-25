Cde Mpereri pledges to continue with developmental projects

Michael Magoronga, [email protected]

Zanu-PF parliamentary candidate for Mbizo Constituency in the just ended plebiscite, Cde Vongaiishe Mpereri says he will continue with developmental projects meant to uplift people’s livelihoods despite losing the seat election.

According to results announced by Mr Chamunogwa Steni, the Mbizo constituency elections officer, Cde Mpereri polled a total of 7 501 against winning candidate Corban Madzivanyika of Citizen Coalition for Change who polled 15 946.

Terrence Mambende of MDC-T amassed 305.

In a statement, Cde Mpereri who rolled out a number of developmental projects during his tenure as MP, said he will not stop at anything.

“I want to thank you the people of Mbizo for voting for our party Zanu-PF. In an election, we win or lose. We should however continue supporting the vision of our President Emmerson Mnangagwa and let us keep united as Mbizo people. I also thank you for voting for him,” he said.

He said the projects including borehole drilling, and construction of clinics will continue.

“I will come back to the constituency to complete the projects that we have been doing and start new ones. We will continue to drill boreholes and support the vision of our President,” said Cde Mpereri.

Meanwhile, Cde Energy Ncube who was vying for Kwekwe Central Constituency, lost to incumbent Judith Tobaiwa.

Tobaiwa garnered 10 933, while Cde Ncube polled 6541.

Mbizo and Kwekwe Central are two of the six constituencies won by the opposition in the Midlands Province so far.

Ends//