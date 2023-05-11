Cde Raj Modi brings eyesight to Makokoba residents

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

A number of Makokoba residents have had their eyesight restored through an eye camp programme organised by Zanu-PF National Assembly representative for Bulawayo South Cde Raj Modi who brought in an eye specialist from Denmark.

The week-long camp kicked off at Thabiso Youth Centre on Tuesday and continued on Wednesday, then moved to Sizinda today and will be in Morningside suburb Friday, as the legislator, who is seeking another mandate to represent the constituency, continues to live the talk in his promise to improve the livelihood of the people.

At Wednesday’s session, people from Makokoba who included youths, men, women and children as well as teachers from nearby schools were gifted with a rare opportunity after arriving with sight challenges only to leave with full sight restored.

“I have been having eyesight problems for the past eight years now and all efforts to seek assistance yielded nothing as I could not afford the costs that came with it so this is like a dream come true for me. I am so excited and at a loss of words for what Cde Modi has done here, may God bless him abundantly,” said 60 year-old Ms Siboniso Mabhena.

Another resident from Makokoba, Mr Fiswell Phiri also hailed the eyesight restoration programme by Cde Modi, especially for targeting everyone who has an eyesight problem.

“A lot of people have eyesight problems and to make their situation even more miserable is the expense that comes with trying to get medical assistance but today I feel so lucky to get the assistance for free,” said Mr Phiri.

After spending some time at the venue, Cde Modi undertook a foot tour of the suburb in the company of Cde Dingani Ndlovu who will represent the party in council elections in Ward Seven. Makokoba was previously a stand-alone constituency but after the delimitation exercise by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), the constituency fell off and came under Bulawayo South.

The tour took them to 76-year-old party stalwart Mrs Regina Masuku who is now having difficulties walking especially without a walking stick. Cde Modi promised to look into her challenges.

From there the entourage visited the ever busy Ensimbini market which is adjacent to the popular Mkambo market.

It was while at Ensimbini market that Cde Modi was told point blank by the vendors that they are still bitter by the actions of a ruling party candidate in one of the past elections.

“She wanted to be a National Assembly representative for Makokoba. She came here just like you have done, addressed us before telling us to remove our plastic roofing on the stalls as she was bringing metal sheets and indeed she lived up to her promise but when she lost the election to the opposition, she came fuming and took the metal sheets, leaving our wares exposed to the sun and rain,” said one vendor who was supported by his colleagues.

He said it was such actions that have brought the ruling party on a collision course with voters in Makokoba, adding that the relations, however later improved when Cde Tshinga Dube started campaigning as he was able to live true to the promises he made.

In response, Cde Modi expressed his disappointment with such actions but told the vendors that they must never compare him with anyone as he was a man who does not just promise but let his actions speak for themselves.

He then asked the vendors, through their stalls committee to organize youngsters from Makokoba whom they will teach wielding.

“Once you do that, you then compile the list, the number of welding machines you may need and bring that to me, even before elections and from my pocket I will purchase that equipment and give it to you so that we empower these youngsters,” said Cde Modi.

His next port of call was eMkambo where all sorts of traditional wares and medicine are found.

He also had an opportunity to hear the vendors’ challenges, with the perennial burst sewer pipes topping the list.

Speaking after the end of the two-and-a-half-hour tour, Cde Modi said he had been left wiser by the state of affairs in Makokoba and was particularly charmed by their resilience to eke a living through handwork.

“There is massive talent in this suburb. The people are taking a lead in empowering themselves which is massive, we will make sure their products are exposed through various Government programmes already in place,” said Cde Modi.