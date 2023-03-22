Cde Sharpshoot hero status expected today

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE late liberation stalwart Cde David Mongwa Moyo has been described as a true revolutionary who befits to be declared a national hero as he challenged the white colonialist oppressive regime at a time when the majority of blacks dared not to.

Cde Moyo (97), also known as Sharpshoot, died at Mpilo Central Hospital last Saturday.

A pronouncement on his national hero status is expected today.

The Land Husbandry Act of 1951 forced Cde Moyo to challenge the oppressive white regime as he witnessed Africans being removed from their ancestral lands, forced to de-stock while those who resisted were persecuted.

This prompted Cde Moyo to be involved in sabotage works including destroying dip tanks.

He is among the cadres who joined forces with African National Congress (ANC) military wing Umkhonto WeSizwe in the Wankie Battle in 1968.

Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube who worked closely with Cde Sharpshoot, described him as a committed and brave liberation cadre.

He said it was men like Cde Sharpshoot who inspired the youth to take up arms and fight white dominance and liberate the country.

Cde Moyo learnt at Inyathi Mission which became one of the first institutions to inspire political consciousness among young people.

“He is among the first cadres to challenge whites when it was still very difficult for a lot of people to do so. He challenged whites when he was still in Zimbabwe before he moved to Zambia to join the liberation struggle. He trained in Tanzania before being further deployed to North Korea for military training. Our paths would cross again, after he returned from North Korea. We met at Nkomo Camp, whose commander was Report Mphoko, and thereafter we were deployed in the reconnaissance back home so that we could assess what was affecting people back home,” he said.

Rtd Col Dube said it was a difficult period returning back home at the time as they used makeshift boats to cross the crocodile infected Zambezi River.

He described Cde Moyo as a dedicated fighter who made it possible for young people to join the struggle.

Rtd Col Dube said during the early stages of the liberation struggle, some young men would commit to join the struggle, but would backtrack when recruitment was being conducted.

“However, Cde Sharpshoot was not among those; he led from the front. When we are talking about national heroes, I don’t think of anyone better who befits the status compared to him. He was committed to the liberation struggle and he earned the name Sharpshoot because of his exploits in the battlefield as he did not miss his targets. He was a gifted marksman,” said Rtd Col Dube.

“Wayengumqalisiziba. One of starters. He is among the first individuals to take up the armed struggle. It was not easy in the 1960s when we started, we were using obsolete guns that were left after World War II. Those who joined later may have a different experience from us as they joined when ammunition was now there and the conditions of the war had improved.”

He said he is now left alone among the group that he was operating with as Cde Sharpshoot was the other surviving member.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Cde Obert Mpofu said pronouncements on his national hero status are expected to be made today.

“We have received the application from the province. And we hope to make the announcement by tomorrow,” said Cde Mpofu.

The late war veteran belonged to a generation of pioneer guerillas such as Luke Mhlanga, Clark Mpofu, Mbhejelwa Moyo, Charles Dauramanzi, Gordon Butshe, Moffat Hadebe, Abraham Nkiwane, and Misheck Velaphi and his exploits with the gun were undoubted and earned him the name Sharpshoot.

Cde Sharpshoot was born in June 1925 in Kezi, Matabeleland South Province.

He did his primary education at Simpathe and Bango schools before enrolling at Inyathi Mission in Bubi for his secondary education. It was during his time at Inyathi Mission that he stood out as a competent athlete.

Following the enactment of the Native Land Husbandry Act of 1951, Cde Moyo became involved in politics in his rural home in Kezi after leaving his job in Bulawayo by resisting colonial laws and policies.

Working with his homeboys among them the late National Hero, Cde Velaphi, they started making home explosives and attacking white-owned installations. Those were the days of sabotage.

With Rhodesians hot on his trail Cde Moyo skipped the border into Zambia to join the liberation struggle. He was sent for military training in North Korea together with other pioneer combatants such as the former Governor of Manicaland, Cde Tineyi Chigudu and Cde Lazarus Dhlakama. After his military training, Cde Moyo was deployed in the then Rhodesia together with former Cabinet Minister, Colonel (Retired) Tshinga Dube aka Cde Embassy in a unit of 10 guerillas and they operated in Tsholotsho and Bulilima districts. Col (Rtd) Dube was the unit’s communications officer.

Their unit was on a reconnaissance mission and it is the one that laid the groundwork for the Zapu-ANC of South Africa joint operations of 1967 which is known as the Wankie Campaign. Their unit which managed to remain on the ground for a year during which it was involved in sporadic contacts with the enemy studied the activities of the Rhodesians and also mapped the routes which were to be used by the Zapu-ANC guerillas.

The late liberation war stalwart had five children, and three of his children Cde Diliza, Cde Michael Shadreck and his only daughter Cde Sibonakaliso joined him in the liberation struggle having had enough of harassment by whites who were constantly nagging the family as a result of their father’s military activities.

Last year a South Africa-based local businessman and proprietor of Ngamla Enterprises, Mr Mpumelelo Phiri renovated and extended Cde Moyo’s house as a way of honoring freedom fighters as their contributions provided a conducive environment for young black entrepreneurs.

In June 2019, the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa also visited Cde Moyo at his Emganwini home.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Mourners are gathered at House Number 4 884 in Emganwini suburb.