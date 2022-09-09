Cde Tamuka Nyoni loses property to fire

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

FORMER Zanu-PF Youth League chairman for Matabeleland North, Cde Tamuka Nyoni lost all household property running into thousands of dollars after his house in Lupane caught fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and investigation by authorities are underway, Cde Nyoni said.

He said the fire broke out last Friday afternoon when he had just left the house going to the nearby shops.

“The fire happened around 4pm. I had just left home going to the shops when I received a call from neighbours telling me that there was a fire. I rushed home and the whole house was in smoke,” said Cde Nyoni, an officer at the Lupane District Development Coordinator’s office.

He said only a few belongings were salvaged from the main bedroom while all household property from other rooms was burnt to ashes.

“There was no-one in the house. We managed to take out a few things from the main bedroom but everything else from other rooms, that is kitchen propriety like stoves, fridge, cupboards and utensils were all reduced to ashes.

“For now, we don’t know what caused the fire but authorities from the fire brigade are investigating. We are yet to quantify the value of lost property but it runs into thousands of dollars. At the moment we are trying to find ways of repairing some sections so that we at least have somewhere to stay as we figure the next move,” said Cde Nyoni.

