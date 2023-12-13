Cde Thusani Ndou of Zanu PF to bring development to Beitbridge West Constituency

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

Cde Thusani Ndou of Zanu PF, who won the Beitbridge West Constituency parliamentary seat, expressed his commitment to bringing much-needed development to his area.

Cde Ndou secured victory with 4,929 votes, defeating Zapu’s Thoriso Moyo with 255 votes and independent candidate Brendan Dube who received 366 votes. The seat became vacant after CCC’s Mr. Morgen Ncube was recalled by the opposition party’s interim secretary-general, Mr. Sengezo Tshabangu.

With this win, the ruling party now holds 11 out of 12 parliamentary seats. Cde Ndou stated that the development of the education sector, especially in rural areas, is one of his key priorities. He is determined to fulfill the Second Republic’s vision of leaving no one and no place behind.

“The Second Republic government has made significant efforts to develop rural communities, and what is needed are ambassadors in each community who share the government’s vision. I am grateful to have been given the opportunity to represent my people, and I will do my best to bring the much-needed development,” he said.

Guided by the Second Republic’s focus on devolution, a key component of the National Development Strategy (NDS1), the government is facilitating various socio-economic projects across the country. These projects aim to assist communities in generating their own income and becoming self-sufficient. They encompass agricultural production, water, small to medium enterprise development, housing, social amenities, road rehabilitation, education, and information communication technology, among others.

Cde Ndou believes that his role as a representative of the party comes at an opportune moment, as there is a lot of development he can initiate. He stressed the importance of complementing government efforts by spearheading local development initiatives.

“Our schools need rehabilitation as some are in a dilapidated state. Children have to travel long distances to school, which affects their performance. Some schools lack electricity, hindering the teaching of computers and other science subjects. Teachers are shunning certain schools due to poor road networks, infrastructure, and accommodation,” he explained.

Cde Ndou also emphasized the need to harness water resources to support small-scale irrigation schemes and nutritional gardens. He plans to revive defunct irrigation schemes and establish new ones. Additionally, he intends to improve key service delivery areas such as healthcare, bridges, roads, electrification, internet connectivity, and water supply.

