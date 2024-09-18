Ceiling collapses at Bulawayo school, injured pupils pulled from rubble and rushed to Hospital

RAYMOND JARAVAZA

SEVERAL learners from Magwegwe High School suffered varying degrees of injuries after a classroom ceiling collapsed on them while they were in the middle of a lesson last Friday.

The injured ‘A’ Level learners were taken to Mpilo Central Hospital where they were treated and discharged.

The Director of Communications and Advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mr Taungana Ndoro, confirmed the incident.

A parent of one of the 12 injured learners who asked not to be named said although the school authorities acted swiftly in seeking medical attention for their children, the school has not been forthcoming with funds for medication.

“My son was one of the five students whose injuries were a bit worse so I have had to buy him pain medication when he was discharged from hospital. The students sustained bruises after the ceiling collapsed on them during a lesson and some had to be pulled out of the rubble by other learners who were in the next classroom block.



“Yesterday (Tuesday) the headmaster met members of the School Development Committee (SDC) but nothing was said about the issue of buying medication for our children,” said the parent.

Magwegwe High School headmaster Mr William Ncube referred questions from the Chronicle to the Provincial Education Director (PED) Mr Bernard Mazambane who said he was in meetings.