‘Celebrate AKA’s legacy’

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has said slain rival AKA’s legacy must be celebrated.

AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, was shot dead on Friday night in Durban, South Africa along with his close friend, the chef and entrepreneur Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

The pair are thought to have been on their way to a nightclub for a performance as part of Forbes’ birthday celebrations when they were shot. The motive of the killing is being investigated.

Cassper took to Twitter to send condolences to the Kiernan and Tebello families.

“My sincere condolences goes out to Kiernan and Tebello’s families, colleagues and fans. May their souls rest in peace and their legacies be celebrated. May the Good lord be with all of you at this sad time,” tweeted Cassper.

Long time friend and fellow Rapper Da L.E.S in three separate posts on Twitter said “No ways” “Unbelievable” “I’m done” with the last two posts accompanied with broken heart emojis.

Da L.E.S featured in several AKA’s hits including All Eyes on Me which also featured international star Burna Boy and JR.

Other celebrities such as DJ Black Coffee also posted “No ways” reacting to news of AKA’s shooting.

The news of AKA’s death also shook the entertainment industry in Zimbabwe as Jah Prayzah also conveyed his disbelief.

“Never got to cross paths but no one can underplay the influence AKA had on the global music scene representing Africa, we have lost a real one. Rest In Eternal Peace Brother

Cassper Nyovest and AKA had been in a hip-hop beef for years with both taking verbal shots at each other be it in public, on social media or in music.

Rapper Asaph also posted saying the brutal death of AKA reminded him of how Cal_Vin died in 2020.

“Why rappers gotta die so violently. Got me thinking about Cal like that sh** could happen here too.”

Awakhiwe also expressed that AKA’s death was so brutal and she had flashbacks of when Cal_Vin died.

At the height of their beef, AKA released the track Composure dissing Cassper Nyovest, who then released a response titled Dust 2 Dust.

The artistes’ beef spilt into Zimbabwe, Bulawayo to be particular when they performed at the Kalawa Homecoming show in 2015 as headliners.

Cassper and AKA reportedly refused to sit in the same enclosure, while AKA is alleged to have refused to perform after Cassper.

Therefore, AKA performed before Cassper with the late rapper Cal_Vin entertaining the crowd between the two.

The beef between the two has been on and off and Cassper challenged AKA to a boxing match which did not materialise.

It seemed that the two artistes had “kissed and made up” as they were spotted hugging at a night spot some years ago.