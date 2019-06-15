Celebrate fathers, they’re just as important in raising children

Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

Just like a mother, the importance of a father can’t be neglected or ignored as fathers are vital in the raising of children.

Tomorrow, the world will be honouring fathers and celebrating fatherhood, paternal bonds and the influence of fathers in society through Father’s Day. While this day as not as common as Mother’s Day, for the obvious reason that mothers love being spoilt, this day is equally important. This is because anyone can father a child, but being a dad takes a lifetime. Fathers play a role in every child’s life that cannot be filled by others. This role can have a large impact on a child and help shape him or her into the person they become.

To celebrate fathers, Saturday Leisure caught up with some personalities to find out what their memorable moments with their fathers have been.

Chatting with former Miss Zimbabwe, Lorraine Maphala-Phiri, it was clear she is a daddy’s girl. After all, they say a dad is a girl’s first and most influential love.

“I’m a daddy’s girl. My dad is my number one supporter in every true sense of the word. I can’t think of anything he wouldn’t do for me/us as we chat for hours with lots of laughs over the phone. He gives the best advice ever,” said the beauty.

“He has taught me never to give up on anything I believe in. His zeal for life and forever happy mood inspires me to be a better person. My most memorable moment with him is back in the day when we still had late night Christmas shopping. He’d always make sure he took us out for shopping and dinner at KFC . . . I could go on about this man I call papa,” she said.

Another clear daddy’s girl, musician Sandra Ndebele said: “I love my dad — Dan Ndebele — so much because he made me to be what I am today by beating me up and all. I used to admire him a lot when we were growing up because he never delayed coming home and was always home most of the time during weekends as he doesn’t drink.

“He also taught me to cross streets in town as well as cleaning the house, toilet chamber even. He did things the traditional way likely explaining why I am so jerked up. Also, he is a quiet person so I never heard him complain about anything and we’re the best of buddies up to today.”

Comedian, Babongile Sikhonjwa said his father is his best friend.

“Every day is a memory with my father because we stay together. He’s the one who inspired me to MC and become a comedian as I’d watch him MC at functions back then. I took the humour and MC element from him.

“What’s special about our relationship is that he’s not only my father, but friend. If you hear me talking to my father, you’ll think I’m talking to a friend as we chat like friends most of the time. We bond a lot as we talk every day,” Sikhonjwa said.

He added that as he celebrates his father tomorrow, he will also be celebrating himself as he is a father to son, Qobolwakhe.

“I’m also a father and my relationship with my child is awesome. My son Qobo is now the most popular youngster in town because most of the times I walk around with him in town,” he said.

Standup comedian Mandla Da Comedian said: “The whippings are still memorable as I’ll never forget them. Even today, I still remind my father of how he used to beat me.

“However, I’m grateful because it’s those beatings that made me the man I am today.”

Musician Mzoe 7 said: “I was raised by a single mother and the most memorable moment was when I met my father in Malawi. I still remember the smile and happiness. It’s a moment I really treasure.”

For TV host and PR consultant Gilmore Tee whose father passed on when he was young, all he has is a wish to have spent time with his father.

“My father passed on when I was three-years-old. I’ve no memory of him at all.

“I wish I had the opportunity to know him and sometimes, I imagine how it would have been having him around. However, I have an amazing mother who raised us to be strong beings and made sure we become better individuals. She is a king and I celebrate her daily for the outstanding job,” Gilmore Tee said.

Father’s Day was first recognised in the United States on June 19, 1910 to celebrate fatherhood. Many countries celebrate it on the third Sunday of June, while others celebrate it on different days.