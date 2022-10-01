Celebrated chef imparts culinary skills to children

Chef Chris Ngozo with young chefs at the cooking battle at The Youth Cricket Academy (Picture by Fortunate Nkomo)

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

BEING one of the oldest chefs in the country has not limited Chef Chris Ngonzo (72) from lowering himself to the level of apprentice chefs who are still learning the craft of cooking.

The chef, who is originally from Mutare, is in Bulawayo imparting his vast knowledge to children aged five to 12.

Chef Ngonzo says he aspired to be a chef from a young age but a patriarchal society that believed that only women should be in the kitchen prevented him from pursuing his dream up until he was 20 years old.

A family friend saw potential in Chef Ngonzo after observing him enjoying playing around with food and decided to introduce him to a Portuguese chef who took him under his wings.

The Mutare resident says he remembers the foreign chef telling him he would leave gems in his hands and he kept wondering if he meant he would get some gold or diamonds.

It has been quite a journey for Chef Ngonzo and he is thankful for everyone who supported his dream and passion to be a saucier.

Chef Ngonzo has not limited himself to being just a chef, he has established a culinary academy which specialises in teaching children how to cook.

“I opened an academy with the dream of nurturing young people especially those who are under 20 years as I see my younger self in them who wanted to be a chef and was discouraged,” said the chef.

His works with children have seen him earn fame and fortune and recently he was invited to train young chefs at a food festival at the Heath Streak Academy.

“When l got the invite from the people who are in the battle of chefs for these juniors, I accepted the invite without any hesitation. It warms my heart to see young children in the kitchen and knowing what they are doing,” says the chef.

With a physique that can be easily mistaken for a young man, a voice that is full of life and a welcoming smile, Chef Ngonzo tells Chronicle that he now knows the gems his mentor was talking about.

“I now fully understand why my mentor told me he would leave me with gems in my hands. Being a chef is a gem on its own. Being able to cook various dishes across the world and nurturing food until you get your own dish, is richer than any other mineral that one might get,” said the chef who has cooked in various restaurants in Zimbabwe and internationally.

The living legend in the culinary world said he was ever scouting for young talent that he can mentor.

“A lot of successful people passed through my hands. I have a few chefs who are now working in executive places who I mentored. That is why I have great interest in helping these young chefs achieve their goals,” he said.

Chef Ngonzo said the country has a lot of raw talent that can do a lot of things in the culinary world and all that is needed is the right hand to guide the potential chefs. –@flora_sibanda