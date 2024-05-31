Celebrating 130 years: Bulawayo Arts Festival promises week of cultural delights!

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

As the Bulawayo Arts Festival approaches, the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has said that preparations for the festival are well underway and have reached an advanced stage.

Scheduled from tomorrow to next week Friday, this year’s edition of the celebrations will feature a diverse range of programmes spread across the city.

“This year’s programme will commence with a Street Parade, festivities for World Bicycle Day, and the KoNtuthu Legends Concert on June 1, 2024, starting from the City Hall Car Park at 9:30am for the procession and 2pm for the concert and Indigenous games,” BCC corporate communications manager Nesisa Mpofu said in a statement.

“Other festival highlights include a Gospel Concert, various workshops such as Dance workshops, the Inxwala Lecture series, and the ‘I Wear My Culture’ exhibition. School children will also be actively involved through the school’s cultural showcase on Tuesday, June 4, and the Spelling Bee competitions organised by the Bulawayo Junior City Council on Monday, June 3.

“The festival will culminate with the Imbokodo Concert – an all-female artists’ concert on Friday, June 7,” she elaborated.

Additionally, Mpofu emphasised that June 1 marks Bulawayo’s 130th anniversary since its declaration as a town: “Bulawayo stands as a vibrant and creative city, where cultural rights in their diverse forms hold a place of honour. Arts, culture, and heritage activities are integral to our identity and serve as drivers of economic growth and resilience. The city has strategically positioned itself to leverage the arts and cultural sector as an industry, aligning with national and international development strategies and agendas.”

Furthermore, she highlighted the significance of these celebrations, stating that the festival not only showcases the city’s rich cultural heritage and diversity but also positions Bulawayo as a premier tourist destination and cultural hub of the country. Moreover, it supports heritage-based curriculum in schools and Education 5.0.

“The festival brings numerous benefits, including economic gains for the city, capacity building within the creative and tourism sectors, promotion of local artisans, and fostering social and cultural integration and cohesion,” she added.

Concluding her remarks, Mpofu stressed Bulawayo’s active participation in national and international agendas promoting arts and culture, attributing it to the city’s cultural vibrancy and established arts, culture, and heritage desk.

“As we host the festival, the City of Bulawayo actively contributes to national and international agendas promoting arts and culture. Events like the Bulawayo Arts Festival attract national and international attention, further supporting these agendas,” she concluded.