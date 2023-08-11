Celebrating Heroes through music

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

A celebratory event for the Zimbabwean heroes dubbed as “Heroes and Legends Musicale” is set to be held at The Place Heath Streak Academy on 14 August in Bulawayo.

Performing on the night of celebrating Zimbabwean music heroes and legends will be Ramsey Kay, Ashleigh Love, David Mabhena, TK “Tukulite”, Mimmie and they will be backed by the outfit.

“This show will be a celebration of Zimbabwean’s music heroes and legends and it will feature a select of artistes covering songs from the likes of the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi, Chiwoniso, Lovemore Majaivana, Busi Ncube, Don Gumbo, Marshall Mhunumumwe, Bhundu boys to name a few.

“Please come through and support local talent and enjoy the great hits from our music legends” said one of the organisers.

Zimbabwe Heroes Day, also referred to as National Heroes Day, is a public holiday in Zimbabwe that is observed on the second Monday in August each year in honour of Zimbabwe's liberation war heroes and heroines.