Celebrating Star FM @10

Zimpapers CEO Mr Pikirai Deketeke, CFO Mr Farai Matanhire and Group CMO Mr Tapiwa Mandimutsira at the Star FM stand at this year’s ZITF

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

TEN years ago, Zimbabwe Newspapers (Zimpapers) gave birth to a new baby as they grappled in the broadcasting sector.

The baby, in the form of Star FM, became the country’s first commercial radio station.

The station went live at midday on June 25, 2012, with Munya Mlimo presenting the first show. Pastor G’s Indestructible was the first song to be played on the station.

Staff promotion has been the order of the day for the hosts with Comfort Mbofana who was the presenter of the breakfast show when the station launched now the General Manager of the Zimpapers Radio Broadcasting Division.

Hosts KVG, Nikki, DJ Mox, Ollah 7 and Ndumiso are among those who began their journeys with the station with little or no experience of radio, having gone through auditions where around 2 000 hopefuls took part.

Along with the likes of Iyati, Yvonne Tivatye, Tapiwa “Daywalker” Musoni, J Boss and Richard “RK” Kohola, they are now among the country’s most popular radio personalities.

This, along with others who joined the station along the way — Tilda, V Candy, Templeman, DJ Mbale and Sokostina.

Former presenters include Tich Mataz, Mai Judah, Phatisani Sibanda, Napster and Leander Kandiero.

The presenter of Saturday’s Star Hitlist show, Tatenda Taderera, “Tadz the Total Package” is the son of the station’s first general manager, Admire Taderera.

Today, the station is celebrating its 10th birthday with numerous roadshows lined up around the country.

The biggest giveaway ever on Zimbabwean radio — a stand in Nyabira worth US$30 000 is also up for grabs to be won by one of the station’s listeners. For this prize, the station partnered with Rawson Properties.

Speaking ahead of the celebrations, Mbofana said: “We’ve grown so much over these 10 years. It’s been an incredible journey.

We’re delighted to have given listeners 10 years of quality broadcasting, and while some of us were seasoned presenters when we started, we’re proud to have developed a new generation of presenters who were beginners when we started.”

“For the ultimate prize, we’ve been wanting to do this for a long time, and it’s a great way of celebrating 10 years,” said Star FM Head of Programming Steve Vickers.

He said as part of their celebrations, they have invited former presenters to return to host their shows.

“We’re also featuring lots of throwbacks on air this month, with some presenters coming back for guest appearances, along with former newsreaders and former members of the sports team.

“Our #XtremeRadio roadshows are continuing up to the end of the year as we connect with listeners around the country,” he said.

Since 2012, Star FM has hosted numerous musicians including Oliver Mtukudzi, Hugh Masekela, Burna Boy, Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah, Winky D and Nutty O.

The station has been a major driving force in the growth of the Zimdancehall genre, thanks to Templeman and DJ Mbale’s show — Zimdancehall Overdrive, while the Gospel Greats, presented by Yvonne Tivatye, is an influential show in Gospel music.

The sports team has taken coverage of local sport to a new level, with the Daily Sports Zone being a must-listen for sports fans.

The sports team has been to the Olympics, the World Cup, the Africa Cup of Nations, the All-Africa Games, the Cosafa Cup and numerous other events.

“We wanted to take coverage of our local sport to world-class standards, and we have managed to achieve that,” said Vickers.

The News and Current Affairs team, headed by Linda Muriro, has also featured interviews with numerous politicians and has covered major events around Zimbabwe and beyond.

The news team’s pay-off line is “first with the true Zimbabwean story” as it strives to be ahead in disseminating authentic and factual information.

The Star FM News team comprises seasoned journalists such as Levi Mukarati, Senzo Mpofu, Sibonginkosi Hove, George Msumba, Precious Nyakudya and Siphatisiwe Mpofu.

From covering politics, business, and Parliament among others, the Star FM Newsroom has always kept its finger on the pulse. — @mthabisi_mthire