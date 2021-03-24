Celebrating World Theatre Day…Intwasa to premiere Sons of Men virtually

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

WORLD Theatre Day in Bulawayo will be celebrated through a play, Sons of Men that will be premiered live on the Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo Facebook page.

The play will be shown on World Theatre Day this Saturday at 7PM. The virtual play is being shown during a time when theatre spaces have been closed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The play was written by renowned writer Philani Amadeus Nyoni, renowned playwright Thabani Moyo, Memory Kumbota, Butshilo Nleya, Christopher Mlalazi and Raisedon Baya. The production which will star veteran actors Zenzo Nyathi and Aleck Zulu alongside Charmaine Mudau discusses the issue of men’s mental health – an issue that most usually brush aside.

“Men and boys are being told statements like ‘men don’t cry’ and end up bottling up issues and pretend everything is fine. Covid-19 came and worsened things. It’s time to talk about these issues, you don’t want to miss this one,” read a statement of the play’s premiere.

Last year when lockdown restrictions came to effect, most art disciplines were caught off guard and thespians could not celebrate World Theatre Day. This year, world over, World Theatre Day will be celebrated online due to the Covid-19 pandemic.