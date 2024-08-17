Celebrating Zimbabwean authors: Anthea Thyssen-Ambursley’s mission

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

AWARD-WINNING South African-born entrepreneur, author, and international speaker, Anthea Thyssen-Ambursley, is a woman of many talents.

Beyond her professional accolades, her true passion lies in celebrating the literary brilliance of African writers, particularly those from Zimbabwe, Chronicle Showbiz has learnt.

She defines herself as a lover.

“I am love personified. I love from within and find fulfilment in everything that I do,” she declared.

This infectious zeal extends to her unwavering support of African authorship, which she has championed for over a decade.

Thyssen-Ambursley is a visionary and innovator who established AfriCAN Child Your Time is Now (Pty) Ltd (ACYTIN) in 2017.

She is also the founder and host of the prestigious AfriCAN Annual Global Authors’ Awards, which honours African authors across the continent on her birthday, which falls on July 31. She started this meaningful tradition after a “beautiful awakening” at the age of 40.

To date, she has recognised 784 authors from 28 countries. Her ambitious goal is to empower one million Africans to embrace their roles as storytellers, healers, and Ubuntu leaders.

Thyssen-Ambursley’s initiative inspired award-winning author Dr Gladys Ke-Dibone Mokwena to compile a collection of 67 short stories and poems from young African writers, titled “Botho-Ubuntu”, in celebration of her 67th birthday.

Through her vision, Thyssen-Ambursley aims to unite, transform, and reinvent Africa’s future through storytelling, poetry, Ubuntu leadership, and social cohesion.

Additionally, she hosts the AfriCAN EARTHizens’ Honouree Awards on World Earth Day, April 22, promoting environmental awareness and consciousness through storytelling and recyclables.

“I realised that Africa was the best continent to live in because we are a continent of tenacity and perseverance,” she explains.

She was inspired to create a platform for African writers to share their stories, rather than have their narratives dictated by others. It’s a mission that has led her to celebrate the literary prowess of Zimbabwean authors and poets, whom she holds in high regard.

“The gift of impeccable English writing amongst Zimbabweans is clear in the way they write. The British have made sure that English as a language and language of the oppressor was passed on well to Zimbabweans,” she said.

Thyssen-Ambursley’s admiration for Zimbabwean scribes is palpable.

She has bestowed numerous awards upon these literary talents, driven by a deep appreciation for their craft.

“I was an avid reader as a child and I became a storyteller because I always wanted to share with people what I have read. I escaped to books as a child because I was a big dreamer from a very young age,” she reflected.

The author’s love affair with Zimbabwe extends beyond the written word. It is gastronomic and cultural. She has even visited the country three times, including the vibrant city of Bulawayo, where she was captivated by the local culture, cuisine, and artisanal crafts.

“I was impressed with my tours to stone crafters and visiting local markets. Exploring Zimbabwean culture and food was the best experience,” she said.

She has celebrated the literary and poetical prowess of poetess Prosperity Mpofu, author Philani Nyoni, Mthulisi Ndlovu, Mthokozisi Ncube, and Takudzwa Masapa, to name a few.

While Thyssen-Ambursley celebrates the triumphs of African authors, she acknowledges the challenges they face in terms of accessibility and exposure.

“Distribution and exhibition of African literature are needed for people to support more African writers,” she observed.

Thyssen-Ambursley loves travelling, cooking, and spending time outdoors in natural spaces for rejuvenation.

Undeterred, she remains steadfast in her mission to uplift African voices.

Her message to aspiring authors is a clarion call: “There is a story in all of us. Share it with the world to inspire, encourage, and help others to unlock theirs too. In our stories, we will find our similarities and diverse experiences.”

With her unwavering support, the literary landscape of Zimbabwe and the broader African continent continues to thrive, one captivating narrative at a time. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu