Celine Sky unveils new single at soulful event in Bulawayo

Mbulelo Mpofu, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

Bulawayo-based songstress Celine Sky captivated audiences at the Flexiwork Workplace and Coworking Space in the city with her soulful showcase titled “Sky’s Strings and Soul” on April 4. The event marked the much-anticipated unveiling of her new single, “Shepherd’s Rhythm”, and a fresh musical chapter for the artiste.

The venue was transformed into an intimate haven for music lovers, creating a space where connection and emotion were front and centre. Celine used the moment to reintroduce herself to her loyal fans, celebrating her roots and the broad range of influences that have shaped her sonic identity.

Celine Sky draws from a rich cultural palette, blending folk, blues, gospel, and Lo-Fi elements into a sound that is both nostalgic and refreshingly modern. Backed by a live duo featuring lead guitarist Kinah the Music and keyboardist Larynx, her performance resonated deeply with the crowd.

The lineup also featured spoken-word artist Sox the Poet, the introspective Barb the Emotional Alchemist, and soulful rapper FaRAi. Rapper Brintz, who recently collaborated with Celine and Asaph Afrika on the track “Vula Amasango”, served as the night’s host.

With her new single “Shepherd’s Rhythm,” Celine explores themes of unconditional love, self-worth, and mental wellness. Her lyrics and tone reflect an emotional maturity gained from years of performing across Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Zanzibar.

"Each location has a unique energy, and the audiences respond differently to music," she shared. This adaptability, she said, has enhanced her artistry, enabling her to build authentic connections with diverse audiences.