Cement clinker for Mberengwa

Emerging cement manufacturing company, Livetouch (Pvt) Ltd, is planning to double its production by constructing a phased Mberengwa clinker production and 50 Megawatts power plant.

The Redcliff based company is producing 210 000 tonnes of cement annually at current capacity utilisation of 70 percent from its 575 employees.

Speaking during a tour of the company recently, Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Owen Ncube applauded Livetouch for its investment and expansion programme and creating job opportunities for Zimbabweans.

“The planned phased Mberengwa clinker production plant and 50 Megawatts power plant will further consolidate Livetouch’s competitiveness in the cement manufacturing sector,” he said.

Minister Ncube hailed the comprehensive strategic partnership between Zimbabwe and China which has transformed the way of doing business and the livelihoods of members of the community.

He said cement manufacturing is a vital enabler in the construction industry as realised through several signature projects undertaken by the Second Republic, among them, the new Parliament Building, Gwayi-Shangani Dam, Mbudzi Interchange, Beitbridge-Masvingo Highway and several other roads and bridges.

Minister Ncube said the Government will work with relevant stakeholders to expedite a conducive business operating environment in the Midlands province.

“I appeal to corporates to ensure their Corporate Social Responsibility programmes are sustainable, broad based, demand-driven and address the long-term livelihoods of communities.

“The practice of recruiting workers through elected officials especially in some Urban Local Authorities will not be tolerated as we have to adhere to regulations governing hiring of employees mandated to the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Development.

“Perpetrators should desist from this unlawful practice as firm corrective action will be duly instituted,” said Minister Ncube.

Guided by the Second Republics development approach of harnessing comparative advantages in heritage based human and natural resource endowments, he said, the Midlands Provincial Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was among the fastest growing in the country driven mainly by mining, agriculture and manufacturing.

Minister Ncube said: “We are targeting a growth rate higher than the 10,9 percent achieved in 2022 based on new investments and high levels of production and productivity by existing corporates.”

He said the provincial GDP was being complemented by the iron and chrome industry led by Dinson Steel Plant in Manhize, Steelmakers in Redcliff, Jinan and Jin Yi ferro-chrome producers in Gweru. — New Ziana