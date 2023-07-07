Cement firm praised for supporting Government projects

Harare Bureau

President Mnangagwa has praised Khayah Cement for producing and supplying cement towards the massive construction programmes covering roads, dams, energy and housing across the country.

He was speaking while commissioning a Vertical Mill Plant at Khayah Cement (formerly Lafarge) in Harare yesterday.

The new mill plant is under Phase 2 of Khayah’s expansion project. Phase 1 of the company’s expansion project involved installation of a Dry Mortar Mix and Agricultural Lime Plant Project, and President Mnangagwa commissioned it in April 2021.

The President said Khayah’s expected jump in cement production following the latest investment will go a long way in supporting the Government’s ongoing infrastructure development projects such dam and road construction.

“In the area of infrastructural development, the Second Republic is rolling out programmes and projects to upgrade and modernise the country’s infrastructure, I commend Khayah Cement for playing a critical part, including supplying cement to the ongoing boom of construction programmes such as road rehabilitation, dam construction, energy infrastructure development and housing projects, being undertaken by both the public and private sectors,” he said.

The Second Republic has unleashed massive infrastructure development programmes such as Mbudzi interchange, upgrading of the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge highway, Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport modernisation, Kunzvi Dam and Lake Gwayi-Shangani construction.

Other major projects that have been concluded include the Marovanyati Dam and Beitbridge Border Post construction.

President Mnangagwa said by continuing to invest in Zimbabwe, Khayah has shown confidence in the work being done by the Second Republic to transform the economy.

“Since 2021, this company has demonstrated renewed determination to be one of the leaders in complementing the ongoing infrastructural development projects,” he said.

President Mnangagwa added that the policy measures unveiled by the Government continue to bear fruit and the prevailing environment will be consolidated so that investments in the cement industry and other sectors thrive and grow to service local, regional and international markets.

He challenged industry to continue manufacturing and promoting the use of local goods and products in line with the Local Content Strategy.

The new plant is expected to increase the firm’s production output, and boost the cement industry and other downstream sectors as the Second Republic continues to register more milestones in attaining Vision 2030. “The measures implemented by the Second Republic have consistently created an enabling business environment, making Zimbabwe an easier and more competitive place to do business.

“The ‘Zimbabwe is Open for Business’ mantra continues to be a success. To bolster our ongoing economic reform efforts, the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency and other relevant institutions will continue to refine the ease-of-doing-business environment, facilitate and promote trade as well as enforce competition law.

“The recent broad range of fiscal and monetary stabilisation measures are bearing positive results. These measures are ensuring that the country remains on a growth trajectory, as reflected in the recently announced GDP growth figures. Against this background, my Government is ready to welcome more domestic and foreign investors to invest across the various sectors of the economy,” said President Mnangagwa.

He said Zimbabwe is a land of many opportunities, adding that under the Second Republic and the Zanu PF Government, the prevailing environment will be consolidated so that investments across all sectors thrive and grow to service local, regional and indeed international markets.

Khayah was challenged to ensure availability of their products in the rural areas as well, at competitive prices, in line with the Government’s ongoing development that leaves no one and no place behind. The President commended Khayah, noting that the new Vertical Mill Plant, under Phase 2 of the expansion project was a milestone achieved on the back of the successful installation of the Phase 1 Dry Mortar Mix and Agricultural Lime Plant Project.