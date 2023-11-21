Cement import permits not transferable – Industry ministry

Senior Business Writer

THE Ministry of Industry and Commerce has said the recently issued cement import permits are not transferable and cannot be sold to any party.

Import licences belong to the licence holders .

Early this month, the ministry permitted individuals and companies to import up to five tonnes of the product up to 31 December 2023 without the requirement of an import licence.

Quantities above this will require import licences from the Ministry.

However, the facility does not apply to commercial imports.

“Members of the public are hereby advised that the cement import permits issued by the Ministry belong to the licence holders and are not to be resold or transferred over to any other party,” the ministry said in a brief statement on Tuesday.

The Ministry said it will have an administrative arrangement with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) to alleviate the shortages in the market.

Imports of cement were a preserve of those with needed import permits, but the latest move by the Government to open imports follows dishonest companies in the industry accused of creating an artificial shortage to justify a steep increase in the price of cement.