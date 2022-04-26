Census with a difference probes citizens’ way of life

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

ZIMBABWE is conducting a census with a difference as conditions of living are being assessed through housing enumeration, during an exercise that will also provide detailed statistics on child marriages and child labour, among other issues.

The census questionnaire also seeks to establish where households get potable water as well as how their homes are powered, reasons for dropping out of school and for those with relatives outside the country the reasons why they left.

The census exercise started on April 20 and will be concluded on April 30.

Census preliminary results are expected three months after the completion of the exercise as the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) has employed Computer-Assisted Personal Interviews (CAPI) in data gathering which makes the job easier.

Zimstat is in charge of conducting the Population and Housing Census which will provide critical information that informs policy formulation.

While Zimbabwe has conducted a population census at 10-year intervals since 1982, this is the first time the country is conducting a housing census.

The housing census seeks to establish the quality of life of Zimbabweans.

In an interview recently, Zimstat acting demographic and statistical training manager Mr Perfect Makumbe said the housing census will inform the Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities on what policy interventions are needed as far as people’s dwelling is concerned.

“We are doing this housing census as an international recommendation. Censuses follow what we call rounds. We had the 2010 round, this is the 2020 round and we will have the 2030 round. And it was recommended that censuses should collect data in depth on housing,” he said.

“But let me say, it is not to say as a country we haven’t been collecting such data. We were collecting it as living conditions, the questions were very few. We have added more questions on the situation of the housing characteristics of the dwelling units in the country.”

Mr Makumbe said in the statistical information, census enumerators are required to state whether a household lives in a thatched home, or a mixed one which includes a thatched and modern home in rural areas.

He said in urban areas, information will also be gathered on whether a household occupies a detached, semi-detached home, a flat, a town house, shack or a mobile home.

“We are also going to be looking at the material that has been used to construct this dwelling unit. Here we are looking at what kind of walls does this dwelling unit have, whether it was built using pole and dagga, whether it has been built by timber and those are the issues that we are going to look at,” said Mr Makumbe.

“We are also going to look at even the roof of the dwelling unit and what type of roof is on the dwelling unit. By the type of roof, we are looking at whether the roof has got planks, whether it has got a card box roof, it has metal or it has got tiles. So, all those issues will be considered and all these issues determine the quality of life.”

Zimstat enumerators are also asking visited households if anyone aged 10 years and above have ever worked.

This is done to establish the number of child labourers.

On issues to do with marital status, members of the public are expected to respond if those who are 10 years and above have been married before as a measure to establish child marriage status in the country.

Zimstat enumerators are also questioning whether citizens have national identity documents.

“In this question we are seeking information about whether a person’s birth was registered at the Registrar General’s Office and whether they have the birth certificate in their possession. This is because prompt registration at birth is seen as an essential means of protecting a person’s right to identity as well as respect for other rights.

The lack of a birth certificate may prevent a person from receiving health care, nutritional supplements and social assistance,” reads the Zimstat Enumerator Manual.

Zimstat also seeks to establish the number of people with disabilities while special attention is being given to albinism as respondents have to answer if any of their family members have the condition.

Zimstat also seeks to establish the country’s level of education and the question is asked from individuals aged three years and above.

For the school going age groups, reasons for quitting school are also asked as this is expected to inform policy intervention for school dropouts.

Zimstat enumerators are expected to gather data for Zimbabweans living in diaspora and under the emigration section, the respondents should explain reasons that led to an individual leaving the country.

Households are also expected to answer on labour force issues which aims to identify if members of the public are involved in any income generation projects and uses International Labour Organisation guidelines.

ILO standards define anyone involved in income generating projects such as vending or sex work as a form of employment.

The Zimstat Enumerator Manual defines employment as work performed for others in exchange for pay or profit, examples include paid employees, business owners, contributing family workers and farmers growing crops or rearing livestock for sale.

Meanwhile, Zimstat director general Mr Taguma Mahonde told a media briefing yesterday that while the census exercise smoothly started in most parts of the country, some areas in Matabeleland North and Midlands were affected by flooding.

“As is the case with any major operation there are bound to be challenges. We hired vehicles which we have allocated to the provinces, but we still have challenges in other provinces because of the rains. For example, in Matabeleland North and Midlands we have had challenges of flooding which has restricted our access. However, we have managed to deal with those issues and had to be done in longer routes so that our enumerators have access to those areas,” said Mr Mahonde.

In the past week most parts of the country received significant rains with some bridges being swept away.

He said network connectivity challenges have affected prompt serving of collected data particularly in rural areas.

Mr Mahonde said Zimstat is forced to transport enumerators operating in areas without network to areas with connectivity so that they can store data.

He commended members of the public for cooperating with Zimstat enumerators as they execute their duties while warning the public that refusing to be counted is a criminal offence.

Mr Mahonde said members of the public who will not be counted by April 29 should make an effort to contact Zimstat through its toll-free numbers 08080580 and teams will visit them. – @nqotshili.