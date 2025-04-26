Centenarian liberation struggle war icon dies

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

A LIBERATION struggle war icon, Elias Sikholiwe Njani Moyo, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by the brutal Rhodesian regime in 1976 after being accused of aiding “terrorists” has died.

He was 100 years old.

Moyo is survived by his wife, several children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

His family announced that Moyo passed away on Saturday morning at Mater Dei Hospital after a long illness.

“Mr Elias Sikholiwe Njani Moyo, liberation struggle war icon and businessman, passed away on 26 April 2025 at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo. He was 100 years old.

“Mr Moyo dedicated his life selflessly to the liberation of Zimbabwe and the empowerment of its people. His unwavering commitment to the struggle for freedom resulted in his imprisonment for life by the Smith regime — a sacrifice emblematic of his deep love for the nation. His contributions remain a proud part of Zimbabwe’s history,” said his great grandson and family spokesperson Mr Mkhululi Chimoio.

Mr Chimoio said his great grandfather was a local businessman in Mawabeni who was passionate about uplifting the lives of local community members.

“Beyond his role in the liberation movement, Mr Moyo was a pillar of the business sector, playing a significant role in uplifting communities through economic empowerment and business development, with many families benefiting from his wisdom, leadership, and foresight,”

Moyo, who was a branch treasurer of the Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU) at the time, was 50 years old when he was sentenced following the alleged shooting of a white storekeeper, Mr Leonard Ashly, at Mbalabala on July 7, 1976.

The Rhodesian media reported that three freedom fighters had asked Moyo for food and shelter, and he harboured them at his home for four nights. The reports further alleged that on the fourth day, the freedom fighters murdered a white storekeeper not far from Moyo’s village.

In a story titled “This man lost all – through helping the terrorists,” Moyo was accused of making his family suffer by risking his business, losing his $50-a-week job, and selling cattle to pay $700 for lawyer’s fees.

The story’s first line read: “Elias Njani Moyo, who is 50 years old, has recently lost everything he has striven for in life because he gave help to some terrorists.”

Such stories were obviously meant to deter the black majority from helping or supporting freedom fighters.

The majority Government eventually pardoned Moyo after independence, and his upcoming 100th birthday is a testament to his resilience and the long struggle for justice and freedom.

Many freedom fighters were imprisoned under harsh conditions by the Rhodesian regime, which sought to maintain white minority rule.