Centenary Park ‘thug killer’ remanded out of custody

Mashudu Netsianda and Danisa Masuku, Court Reporters

A BULAWAYO man who allegedly fatally stabbed a suspected thug who was trying to rob him at Centenary Park, appeared in court yesterday.

John Gordon Crause (65) of Westondale allegedly stabbed an unidentified man in the ribcage using a knife and he died on the spot. Crause was listening to music on his phone through earphones when the deceased sidled up to him and demanded to have a conversation.

The accused person ignored his victim who turned violent and ordered Crause to hand over his cellphone, cash and a bag resulting in a scuffle.

Crause appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Tinashe Tashaya facing a murder charge. He was remanded out of custody to May 8 on $1 000 bail.

As part of the bail conditions, Crause was ordered to continue residing at his given address until the matter is finalised and not interfere with State witnesses.

He was also ordered to report once a week at Western Commonage Police Station.

Prosecuting, Mr Terence Chakabuda said on April 6 at around 2PM, Crause allegedly fatally stabbed the deceased whose identity is not known.

“The accused person stabbed the deceased on the left side of the ribcage and he died on the spot,” said Mr Chakabuda.

A report was made at Khumalo Police Base, leading to Crause’s arrest. The body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem.

Circumstances surrounding the dispute were however, not stated in court papers.

A source close to investigations said the deceased allegedly confronted the accused person, snatched his cellphone and bag and fled. The accused person pursued the deceased and caught up with him and recovered his bag before he took a silver kitchen knife from it and stabbed the man twice in the chest. “The deceased staggered into the park while trying in vain to stop the bleeding with his hands. He bled excessively while crying for help,” said the source.

The spine-chilling cries alerted a passerby who ran to the scene and found the deceased gasping for air in a pool of blood. The passerby tried to render first aid but the suspect died on the spot. Ms Anna Kunda of Dube and Associates is representing Crause.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said they were appealing to members of the public who have a missing relative aged 45 years, light in complexion, medium built and approximately 1,67 metres tall, to come forward and identify the body at UBH.