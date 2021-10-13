Cerebral palsy patient gets help at Disability Expo

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

As exhibitors were busy with potential clients at the ongoing National Disability Expo in Gweru yesterday, attention was drawn to the main entrance when a frail old woman in a light blue suit and oversized sneakers made her entry while pushing a wheelbarrow.

In the wheelbarrow was a child covered in a dirty blanket and behind the old woman, a younger woman with a child strapped on her back. Ushers quickly rushed to assist Gogo Prisca Vandira to a shed where she started narrating her story: “I am from a plot nearby. This is my grandson Nathaniel (10) who was born with a condition called cerebral palsy and I need assistance in getting him a wheelchair and a school to attend.”

Cerebral palsy is a group of permanent movement disorders that appear in early childhood. Often, symptoms include poor coordination, stiff muscles, weak muscles, and tremors. There may be problems with sensation, vision, hearing, swallowing, and speaking. Babies with cerebral palsy usually do not roll over, sit, or walk as early as other children of their age.

Nathaniel, who should be in Grade Five, has not completed Grade One and his grandmother is a worried woman.

“This year I took him to Cecil John Rhodes (CJR) school in Gweru but they said he needs a special school. But because his movement is limited since he doesn’t have a wheelchair, he has been home. I have been taking care of him and it’s becoming very difficult for me,” she said as her eyes started filling with tears.

Gogo Vandira said Nathaniel needs special care or a special school with trained teachers or care givers since he can not do much for himself. He can’t do anything, I feed him, bathe him, and when he spoils himself, I have to attend to him,” she said.

The difficulties the child and his family are facing bring into focus day-to-day challenges encountered by people living with disabilities, with children being the most affected.

President Mnangagwa is today expected to officially open the ninth edition of the National Disability Expo which entered its second day at Gweru Sports Club in Gweru yesterday, amid pomp and funfair as companies, centres or homes dedicated to people with disabilities showcased their services.

The expo’s key focus is enabling persons with disabilities to gain awareness on existing technologies, equipment, aids, services and products.

During the expo, stakeholders and organisations will be exhibiting different products, technologies, talents, crafts and other services from the disabilities sector under strict Covid-19 pandemic measures.

Gogo Vandira said she thought of bringing her grandchild to the expo with the hope that he will get assistance.

“I heard that there was an expo for the disabled people and thought that my grandson may get assistance. He needs a wheelchair, he needs to get to school and I believe this is where he might be assisted just like in the bible, people brought their sick people to Jesus for healing and they were assisted,” she said.

Gogo Vandira said she has been to the Department of Social Welfare where they were given a wheelchair about four years ago.

“The wheelchair is now damaged and we have been going there time and again to no avail. We have been moved from office to office but still nothing materialised thus the reason for taking advantage of this expo,” she said.

“I can’t afford a wheelchair for my grandson Nathaniel and I can’t afford to take him to a special school and that’s my prayer here and now that someone assists him. We sometimes get food aid from the Social Welfare Department but it’s not enough since his grandfather is not working. He fell and dislocated his shoulder.

He can’t work as he is nursing the dislocation. If Nathaniel gets a wheelchair, I know my movement will be made easier. Look I am sweating, I am tired and hungry from pushing him all the way from home to here,” pleaded Gogo Vandira.

The woman who was strapping a child on her back as Gogo Vandira entered the main entrance was Nathaniel’s mother, who was named after her mother Prisca.

The 34-year-old mother of two said she had lost hope in getting assistance for her son.

“Ten years ago, I gave birth to a healthy baby but as he was growing up, he kind of changed and later we were told that he has this condition and we have been struggling to raise him. Children like him, especially born to poor families, suffer a lot,” she said.

Gogo Vandira’s prayers were answered as a Gweru-based Queen of Peace rehabilitation and crisis centre chipped in with a wheelchair.

Sister Stella Khumalo from Queen of Peace said the wheelchair was temporary since Nathaniel needs to be taken to a rehabilitation centre for proper measurements so that he is given the right one.

“This is just to make his movement easy for Gogo Vandira and other family members. We must take Nathaniel to a rehabilitation centre so that he gets a wheelchair of his size,” she said.

Sister Khumalo said children with disabilities are often excluded from participating fully in their communities, and are more vulnerable to violence and abuse.