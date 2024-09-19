CGI 2024 Annual Conference attracts 300 delegates, VP Chiwenga to deliver keynote address

Prosper Ndlovu in Victoria Fall

THE Charetered Governance and Accountancy Institute of Zimbabwe (CGAIZ) 2024 Annual Conference kicks off here today, providing nearly 300 business leaders, governance and accountancy professions in attendance the opportunity to engage over a range of issues affecting corporate governance practices, and implications for the overall development of the country.

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga is scheduled to officially open the event this morning under theme: “Attaining Vision 2030: A Chartered Governance and Accountancy Agenda – Towards a Shared Future”.

This year’s theme reflects on the collective responsibility in shaping a future where governance accountancy drives sustainable growth and ethical leadership.

The official opening ceremony would pave the way for intense panel discussions until tomorrow, led by several high-level business executives and corporate governance leaders drawn from the public and private sectors at home and abroad.

The engagements cover a range topic that include examining the strides made towards achieving Vision 2030, financial management, future trends, tackling energy and climate change dilemmas, the future of work and changing technological landscape, as well as strategies for building wealth and driving robust investments, among others.

“This forum serves a unique platform for exchanging knowledge, fostering collaboration and collectively contributing to the realisation of Vision 2030, a vision for a Prosperous Zimbabwe,” CGAIZ president, Judith Buzuzi said.

