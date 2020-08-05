Challenge accepted: #Womensupportingwomen challenge a hit

Joel Tsvakwi, Showbiz correspondent

BULAWAYO’s tech savvy women defied the lockdown restrictions by embracing the WomenSupporting Women challenge that was initiated last week.

In what could prove critics wrong, this challenge where women posted their black and white pictures proved that women have it in them to support each other in everything they do.

Running under hashtags #womensupportingwomen, #ChallengeAccepted and #blackandwhitechallenge, the challenge took the social media streets by storm, especially on WhatsApp platforms.

Women embraced the challenge by posting pictures which depicted their natural endowment, showing the beauty and independence of today’s women.

Read the instructions of the challenge: “I choose you for the #womensupportingwomen challenge, I know you share this type of thinking, among women; we should take care of each other. We are beautiful the way we are. Post a photo of yourself in black and white alone, write “challenge accepted” and mention my name. Identify 50 women to do the same, in private. I chose you because you are beautiful, strong and incredible!”

Commenting on the challenge, media personality Patience Phiri said: “I think it’s a great movement that allows us to celebrate each other as women and as sisters. With everything that is happening, we forget to celebrate each other and to remind each other that we think about each other and we love each other.

“This challenge was just to remind each sister that I see you, acknowledge you, love andsupport them. This really was the motive behind the campaign,” said Phiri.

Pinky Ndlovu, a student from Bulawayo Polytechnic said this challenge was good in that it showed the power women possess.

“With the black and white colours, we represent our natural beauty and that we’re proud of ourselves. We’re showing the world that we love ourselves and we’re content with our beauty,” she said.

Nontokozo Masiye from Cowdray Park said: “Let’s take care of each other as women as there are some who feel less as they’re looked down upon. So we say as ladies, don’t let their shadow block your light, relight your glow and let it burn as we are all beautiful.”

However, some women like media personality, Tinopona “Tin Tin” Katsande were left disgruntled after they were not nominated to participate in the challenge. Tin Tin took to her Facebook page to share how disheartened she was as she also wanted to share how resilient and indomitable she is.

Others also suggested that instead of just posting images, women go the extra mile of supporting each other’s business.

“Buying from their shop is also a good way of showing support. It is paramount now more than ever to actively stand together in every way possible. Together, women can survive these hard times,” commented one woman.