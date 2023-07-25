Challenges of polygamy and a son seeking love from a father. . . As the plot continues to thicken in Shaka iLembe

The latest episode of Shaka iLembe introduced a different tone compared to the end of episode five which saw the traditional newlywed love between King Senzangakhona kaJama (Senzo Radebe) and Queen Nandi kaMbengi (Nomzamo Mbatha) while this week’s episode six showcased a lot of emotional weight between the couple marking a nerve-wracking tale.

Episode 6 marks trouble in paradise as King Senzangakhona kaJama and Queen Nandi kaMbengi’s love is compromised by the arrival of Bhibhi (played by Ntando Duma), who has seemingly poisoned the mind of King Senzangakhona.

TV personality and actress, Ntando Duma, takes on the role of Bhibhi who stirs up division among King Senzangakhona wives and, this forces Queen Nandi kaMbengi and Young Prince Shaka to leave the Zulu Isigodlo.

Chatting to Ntando Duma, a 28-year-old mother to one who just recently launched her kiddies’ hair salon about her role in the series she said: “I am so grateful for the opportunity to play the role of ‘Bhibhi’ on Shaka ILembe. I had so many challenges auditioning for this character – I think I auditioned more than once before getting this role. What I really loved about this production was the people, energy, environment, knowledge, and understanding of culture.

“Being Zulu myself, I admit that there are some things that I didn’t know about our culture. Learning about where we come from gave me so much happiness and I hope that when the viewers watch this show, they too can feel a sense of pride, appreciation and, experience the power of storytelling and our language.

“For me ‘Bhibhi’ will be that character people love to hate, she will mark her area at all costs.”

King Bhungane (Jabulani “Sjava” Hadebe) is surprised by Godongwana (Thembinkosi Mthembu) who comes ready and prepared to seek refuge. As a result, Godogwana changes his given name Dingiswayo, and his faith is renewed when he is told that Baleka is alive, and he thanks the underground gang (ancestors) for always staying by his side.

Meanwhile, as the Son of King Senzangakhona kaJama, Shaka has a lot of respect for his father, he sees him as a role model and a great leader but his father King Senzangakhona kaJama rejects all his efforts. Sad for a boy who just wants to make his father proud. This father-and-son relationship saddened and confused the young Prince Shaka. The love of a mother is unconditional and never-ending, just as the love seen with Nandi with her kids.