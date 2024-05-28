Chamber of Mines Annual Conference kicks off in Victoria Falls

Prosper Ndlovu,[email protected]

THE 2024 Annual Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe Conference kicks off in Victoria Falls today – bringing together a diversity of local and international stakeholders to deliberate on key issues affecting the sector and its contribution to the national economy.

This year’s conference is being held under the theme: “Unlocking Growth Potential for the Zimbabwe Mining Industry”, which is motivated by the desire to create an environment that sustains growth to realise the economic transformation that we all desire, Chamber of Mines president, Mr Thomas Gono, said.

Guided by the national economic transformation aspirations espoused under the Vision 2030, organizers have said the high-level event will include a critical minerals symposium, a PGMs (platinum group of metals) indaba, the main conference, exhibition and side events and activities including dinners, cocktails, and a golf tournament.

The conference kicks off today with constitutional closed-door Annual General Meeting and council meetings to regularise the governance of the Chamber.

Tomorrow, Wednesday 29 May 2024, there will be a Critical Minerals Symposium to be held between 0900 to 1230pm featuring Mines and Mining Development Minister, Winston Chitando, as guest of honour.

Other key speakers will be drawn from an array of seasoned local, regional and international experts to share their thoughts on various discussion areas around the symposium.

These will be speakers from SFA Oxford, a renowned global research institution, representatives from critical minerals markets, and other experts. There will also be a Lithium Symposium, between 11pm and 4pm followed by the PGMs Indaba to discuss pertinent matters for the sector.

“We will receive presentations from various local, regional and international experts including executives of operating mines and new PGMS projects,” said Mr Gono in a preliminary media briefing shared with Chronicle.

The main official conference opening event is slated for Thursday with President Mnangagwa expected to deliver the keynote address.

Other key speakers include Dr John Mushayavanhu, Governor of the RBZ, Finance Minister, Prof Mthuli Ncube, and Zimra Commissioner General, Ms Regina Chinamasa, among others.

Key topics for discussion will border around; growth imperatives for the mining industry, energy solutions for the mining industry, and financing solutions for the mining industry. The outcome of the conference is expected to assist in promoting the development and growth of the mining sector in the medium to long term.

“We have invited all stakeholders to this important event on the mining calendar who have responded positively. We trust that the coverage of the event will be balanced and provide those who may not be able to attend insights on the proceedings of the event,” said Mr Gono.