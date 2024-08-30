Chamboko, a pillar of wisdom and guidance in Zimbabwean media

Mashudu Netsianda, [email protected]

ON Sunday, August 18 2024, the Zimbabwean media fraternity was plunged into mourning following the death of one of its most venerable figures, Mr Alois Chamboko (70), former head of the rural communications directorate in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

Mr Chamboko, who dedicated decades of his life to the journalism profession, succumbed to a brain tumour, closing a significant chapter in the country’s media landscape.

He left behind a legacy of dedication, integrity and a profound commitment to the truth. More than just a seasoned civil servant, he was a mentor, a teacher and a beacon of wisdom for many who had the privilege of working with him.

My own journey in journalism, which began humbly as a student journalist and later as a cub reporter, was profoundly shaped by this great man.

In 2005, during my internship at Chronicle, then News Editor, Mkhululi Sibanda deployed me to Beitbridge, where I was warmly welcomed by Mr Chamboko, who was the provincial information officer for Matabeleland South Province at the time.

Zimpapers didn’t have offices there, so Sibanda made special arrangements for me to use the ministry’s offices. I was later joined by Herald Senior Reporter, Thupeyo Muleya, who started as a New Ziana correspondent before joining Zimpapers.

I vividly remember my early days as a cadet reporter covering the length and breadth of Matabeleland South Province under Mr Chamboko’s tutelage. My first trip to Plumtree and Maphisa was in 2006, when Mr Chamboko took us to write stories highlighting the success of Operation Maguta/Inala, a Government programme launched in November 2005 to ensure food security. We extensively covered farming activities in major irrigation schemes in the province, guided by Mr Chamboko.

One of my most memorable assignments during those early days was covering the 21st February Movement Celebrations at Dulivhadzimu Stadium in Beitbridge. It was my first time covering an important assignment.

Nervous and eager, I clutched a notebook that seemed to tremble in my inexperienced hands. Mr Chamboko, affectionately known as “Boss Chams” within our circles, took me under his wing, teaching me the intricacies of the trade.

He wasn’t just concerned with the technicalities of journalism; he believed in instilling values — integrity, fairness, and an unyielding commitment to the truth.

His approach to work was meticulous, yet he carried himself with a grace that made even the most daunting tasks manageable. I recall how he patiently guided me through the finer details of news writing, editing and the critical role of media in shaping public opinion.

Mr Chamboko had an uncanny ability to balance firmness with kindness, always pushing us to do better without diminishing our confidence.

One of the most memorable lessons I learnt from him was the importance of perspective in storytelling. He would often say, “Vhamusanda (chief), the story is not just about the event, but about the people involved, their emotions and the impact it has on their lives.”

This philosophy guided me throughout my career, reminding me that at the heart of every news piece, there is a human element that must be respected and highlighted.

As the director for rural communication services, Mr Chamboko was instrumental in shaping policies that promoted media coverage in rural communities. His work was driven by a deep-seated belief in the power of information as a tool for national development and a mirror of the society it served.

Throughout his career, he was known for his unwavering dedication to ethical journalism, believing that the role of the media was not just to inform, but to empower citizens by providing them with accurate and timely information.

Beyond the office, Mr Chamboko was a man of great humility. Despite his towering position, he remained approachable and generous with his time. He would often share anecdotes from his early days in the media, regaling us with stories of his challenges and triumphs. These stories were more than just reminiscences; they were lessons, rich with insights and wisdom.

In his later years after he was promoted, Mr Chamboko continued to serve the Ministry with the same passion and dedication that marked his entire career. Even as the media landscape evolved with new technologies and challenges, he remained a steadfast advocate for ethical journalism and the need to uphold the highest standards of professionalism.

His death is not just a loss to the journalism fraternity but to the entire nation. Zimbabwe has lost a dedicated custodian of truth and a mentor to many. His contributions have left an indelible mark on the industry, particularly in rural communications.

During his burial at his rural home, Machokoto Village in Mwenezi District, last Thursday, speaker after speaker praised Mr Chamboko for his selfless leadership qualities and humility. Matabeleland South Provincial Information Officer, Mr Austin Nyathi, who worked with Mr Chamboko for 20 years, said the late veteran journalist’s legacy would continue to inspire future generations of journalists who aspire to make a difference in the lives of citizens.

“I knew the late Chamboko in 2007 when I was deployed from the head office to Matabeleland South to head Gwanda District. In February 2014, I was elevated to the post of acting provincial information officer and subsequently substantive provincial head, five months later,” said Mr Nyathi.

“When I moved to Gwanda, Mr Chamboko was also transferred to Harare to head the rural communication directorate until his retirement in 2019. I regarded him as a father since he groomed me and shaped my career to what it is now.”

In his graveside eulogy, Mr Chamboko’s eldest son, Samuel, described his father as a dedicated father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many. He expressed the family’s gratitude for the outpouring of support from the public. Samuel said the family had lost a pillar of strength.

For those of us who were fortunate enough to learn from him, his teachings will continue to guide us in our professional journeys. As I reflect on the years I spent working alongside Boss Chams, I am filled with a deep sense of gratitude. He was more than a mentor; he was a father figure in journalism and his influence will be felt for generations to come.

Born on August 4, 1954, in Chivi District, Masvingo Province, Mr Chamboko attended school at St. Simon Zhara Primary School and Mucheke Secondary School in the province. He joined the civil service in 1974 in the then District Commissioner’s office.

In 1979, he moved to the Ministry of Information’s mobile cinema unit before joining the then Zimbabwe Information Service (ZIS) as a District Information Officer (DIO) for Beitbridge. He rose through the ranks within the ministry, working in many provinces before retiring in 2019 as Acting Director of Rural Communications.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Pauline, three children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire us all.