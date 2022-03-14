Chamisa contradicts self at Beitbridge rally

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Mr Nelson Chamisa contradicted himself at a rally held at Dulivhadzimu Stadium in Beitbridge where earlier on he criticised the use of multi-currency before promising his followers to do the same if elected into office.

After failing to fill the stadium, even after busing people from the town’s surrounding villages, the opposition leader criticised the Government for using the multi-currency system rather than local currency.

Later on, he promised civil servants that his government will introduce US$540 salaries as soon as he gets into office.

“For 42 years your dignity has been demeaned because you are now using other countries’ currencies,” said Mr Chamisa.

“However, under my government, as soon as we get into office, we will introduce US$540 salaries for all civil servants and we will revert to the use of local currency when the economy gets better”.

He also promised to create a US$100 billion-dollar economy that will see the upgrading of the Beitbridge to Harare highway into a motorway with 16 lanes.

The opposition leader also admitted that his party performed badly in the 2018 harmonised elections considering that it failed to deploy polling agents across all voting stations nationwide.

Mr Chamisa lost a court challenge where he alleged rigging of the elections after losing to President Mnangagwa.

“We will not accept any results short of victory from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) in 2023.

“Last time we failed to deploy polling agents and it worked against us. We are closely monitoring ZEC and this time we will invite the United Nations, Sadc, and AU to see to it that we achieve our goals,” said Mr Chamisa.

The rally was attended by several hoodlums who drank opaque beer publicly leaving the stadium littered with empty plastic beer containers.

The opposition leader said under his government he will do away with the Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution and Deputy Ministers, although he claimed to support the devolution of the economy and power concept.

Mr Chamisa said there won’t be elections if there were no diaspora votes or ZEC refused to announce results at every polling station.–@tupeyo