Chamisa turns blind eye to achievements

Midlands Bureau

CCC leader Mr Nelson Chamisa on Sunday launched his party’s campaign for the 2023 harmonised elections at Mkoba Stadium in Gweru, where he stunned his supporters by claiming that there was no development in the country.

Addressing an estimated 15 000 supporters, by far a smaller number when compared to the bumper crowd of over 124 000 who attended President Mnangagwa’s rally in Zaka, Masvingo on the same day.

The CCC leader was full of his same old criticism of the Second Republic and the ruling party Zanu PF without offering alternative solutions.

“We are here launching this 2023 August election, we are representing everyone. We have MPs and councillors who are from across the country who will be representing you whom we chose,” he said.

Mr Chamisa turning a blind eye on the successes brought by the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa’s leadership said the country was not developing.

This is besides the fact that Zimbabwe in under five years is being ranked as the fastest growing economy in the Sadc region. There have also been massive infrastructure development projects such as the Beitbridge-Harare road rehabilitation and dualisation, Hwange 7 and 8 expansion programme leading to improved power supply in the country, the Gwayi-Shangani dam project, among many other successful projects completed and on-going across all provinces.

Mr Chamisa said he will not accept anything outside his outright victory after election day.

“After the August 23 election, we will have results around August 26 and we are expecting to win resoundingly. We won’t accept anything other than a win. I will then be on my way to the State House,” he said.