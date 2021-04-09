Changamire Festival Awards are back!

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

HOLY Ten will on Monday night be on the spotlight on Nash TV, a station that made him known, as he is leading the Changamire Festival Awards with 11 nominations.

Organised by Jackson “Zimboy” Muchechetere, The hip hop awards which are in their sixth year will honour hip hop artistes.

By 7pm on Monday, the red carpet for the VVIP audience will be rolled out. It will be hosted by DJ Towers, Yahya Goodvibes and Zviko.

Zimbabwe rap king Asaph and sensational songstress Anita Jaxson will be the hosts for the main event.

At the event, departed socialites and artistes will be remembered for the footprints they left in the arts scene as their families are set to be presented with Lifetime Achievement awards. These include flamboyant Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, rapper Mgcini “Cal Vin” Nhliziyo, model Mitchell “Moana” Amuli and drummer Delroy “Scara” Maripakwenda.

Twabam, as Prophet Passion Java is fondly known for the slang, will be presented with a Covid-19 humanitarian honorary award for offering a helping hand to most artistes amid the pandemic through shows and money.

Zambian trap star, Kamoflage is set to headline the performances live from Zimbabwe.

Zimboy said: “All is in place for the awards ceremony of the month if not the year as we’re aiming at bringing out a polished fete. People at home should stay glued to the online show as we tap into the new normal.”

Below is a full list of the Changamire Festival Awards nominees

1.BEST MALE

Probeats

Takura

Noble Stylz

Crooger

Holy Ten

R Peels

2.BEST FEMALE

Moguana

Natasha Muz

Kikky Badass

Tashamiswa

Millz Million

Phreshy

3.BEST NEWCOMER

Suhn Forever

Holy Ten

Denim Woods

Kae Chaps

Jungle Loco

Dave H town Mitch

4.SONG OF THE YEAR

Ginde – Crooger × Tgonz × Asaph

Mufaro – Takura

Bho Zvangu – Holy Ten

Juzi – Kae Chaps

Home Alone – Denim Woods

Twenties – Suhn Forever

5.BEST ALBUM

Handina Defeat – Stunner

Bloodline – Kikky Badass

Vanga – Kae Chaps

Nash Colour Vibes

Bata Mastreets – Jungle loco

Muchinjikwo – R Peels

Star signs – Takura

6.BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG

Handikwerete – Bazooker

Kokai – Poptain x Nutty O

Wakatemba – ExQ x Tocky Vibes

Geogina- Qounfused x Holy Ten

Simudza Gumbo – Soulja Love

Unonzani – Jah Master x Anita Jaxson

7.BEST PRODUCER

Leekay

Dj Tamuka

Jon The Producer

Liberaxe

GtBeats

Gangsta Madeartistes

BEST COLLABORATION

Kachiri – King 98 ft Diamond Platnumz

Ginde – Crooger ft Asaph & T Gonz

Ghetto Rules – Van Choga ft Ay poyooo

Sugar Cane – Reck 442 x Alchemy & Tricky J

Zviroto – Kikky Badass x Holy Ten

Murder – Holy Ten x Probeats

9.CHANGAMIRE BIGGEST BOSSES

Marisa Worldwide

Donchichi (Gweru)

Hell Commander

Boss Tumelo

Power Circle

Reck 442

10.Most Relavant Club DJ

Dj Burtler

Raydizz

Dj King Her

Dj Mupsy

Dj Fugee

Dj Coop

11.HIP HOP PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Stunner

Shashl

Dj Towers

Kikky Badass

Yahya Goodvibes

Holy Ten

12.BEST DANCE

John Cole

Dony & Rony

Magnetic Force

Lisa Tanaka

Robotics

Elpee Dual Choreography

13.BEST MODEL/VIXEN

1Njuzu

Kimmy Rue

Lamnashe

Yellow Chyna (Mutare)

Blacblasia

Zoe Yara

14.BEST HIP HOP VERSE

Ndopika na Gogo – Noble Stylz

Dhafu – GZE

How do i – Kikky Badass

Ndaremerwa – Holy Ten

Zim Lives Matter Freestyle – Kap City

Home Alone – Denim Woods

15.BEST HIP HOP CHORUS

Juzi – Kae Chaps

Bho Zvangu – Holy Ten

Ndaremerwa – Holy Ten

Ginde – Crooger x Asaph x T Gonz

Juzi Cover – Natasha Muz

Mwana Ndakubirai – Holy Ten

16.BEST ONLINE MEDIA

Eyes of 263

Zimcelebs

Zimgrounds

Nash Tv Zimbabwe

Zimcelebz

My Harare Tv

17.BEST PERFOMANCE ACT

T Gonz

Startistesly Ten

Kikky Badass

Natasha Muz

ExQ

18.BEST HIP HOP GROUP/DUO

Team Bho

Noble Stylz VS GZE

Tha Nu Vyb

Blazed Coyote

40 Gang

Zvigaba

19.BEST ALTERNATIVE ARTIST

Qounfused

Alchemy

ExQ

Coco WeAfrica

Haizill sky

Mzoe 7

20.BEST BRAND SUPPORTING HIP HOP

Tecno Mobile

Zimcelebs

Zvigaba

The Plug

Big Bass Entertainment

Nash Tv Zimbabwe

21.BEST DIASPORA

Kap City ( USA )

Reck 442 (USA)

Fucci (China)

Briss Mbada (S.A)

Gtbeats (S.A)

Mlue Jay (SA)

22.BEST HIP HOP BRAND

Zvigaba

Mahein Glam (Gweru)

Chasers

Positive Vibes Only ( P.V.O)

The Plug

Pretty By Sindy

23.BEST CLUB SUPPORTING HIP HOP

Club Connect (HRE)

Woods Sensation (HRE)

Pabloz (Gweru)

Bar Code (Mutare)

Dream Night Life ( HRE)

Ace Borrowdale

24.BEST VIDEO

Party Queen – Kikky Badass

Kachiri – King 98 ft Diamond Platnumz

Ginde – Crooger x Asaph x T Gonz

Reck 442 – Money Counter

Home Alone – Denim Woods

Munhu Wenyama – Crooger

25.MOST RELAVANT STUDIO

No Limits – Jamal

Alliance – Leekay & Blacboi

Big Bass Entertainment

Nash Tv Studios

Mushroom – Dj Tamuka

Passion Java Records

26.BEST HIP HOP HUSTLE

Ric Chasers

Dj Towers

Fally PanJap

Plug Wizzy

T Mula

Pretty By Sindy

27.BEST LYRICIST

M.U.S.E

Trey XL

GZE

T Gonz

R Peels

Noble Stylz

28.BEST FASHION DESIGNER/ORIGINATOR

Ric Chasers

Nigel – Zim Apparels

Positive Vibes Only (P.V.O)

Marshy – Wear Your Car

Revenge Fashions

Cynthia – Jan Jam

29.BEST UNDERGROUND

Yung Parker

B Rock

King Dube

Platman

Meister

Bump3r

Caravela

M.U.S.E

K Slick

Senaboy

30.PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Natasha Muz

Stunner

Crooger

Kae Chaps

Suhn Forever

R Peels

Kikky Badass

Holy Ten

Probeats

Takura