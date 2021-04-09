Changamire Festival Awards are back!

The Chronicle
Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent
HOLY Ten will on Monday night be on the spotlight on Nash TV, a station that made him known, as he is leading the Changamire Festival Awards with 11 nominations.
Organised by Jackson “Zimboy” Muchechetere, The hip hop awards which are in their sixth year will honour hip hop artistes.
By 7pm on Monday, the red carpet for the VVIP audience will be rolled out. It will be hosted by DJ Towers, Yahya Goodvibes and Zviko.
Zimbabwe rap king Asaph and sensational songstress Anita Jaxson will be the hosts for the main event.
At the event, departed socialites and artistes will be remembered for the footprints they left in the arts scene as their families are set to be presented with Lifetime Achievement awards. These include flamboyant Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, rapper Mgcini “Cal Vin” Nhliziyo, model Mitchell “Moana” Amuli and drummer Delroy “Scara” Maripakwenda.
Twabam, as Prophet Passion Java is fondly known for the slang, will be presented with a Covid-19 humanitarian honorary award for offering a helping hand to most artistes amid the pandemic through shows and money.
Zambian trap star, Kamoflage is set to headline the performances live from Zimbabwe.
Zimboy said: “All is in place for the awards ceremony of the month if not the year as we’re aiming at bringing out a polished fete. People at home should stay glued to the online show as we tap into the new normal.”
Below is a full list of the Changamire Festival Awards nominees
1.BEST MALE
Probeats
Takura
Noble Stylz
Crooger
Holy Ten
R Peels
2.BEST FEMALE
Moguana
Natasha Muz
Kikky Badass
Tashamiswa
Millz Million
Phreshy
3.BEST NEWCOMER
Suhn Forever
Holy Ten
Denim Woods
Kae Chaps
Jungle Loco
Dave H town Mitch
4.SONG OF THE YEAR
Ginde – Crooger × Tgonz × Asaph
Mufaro – Takura
Bho Zvangu – Holy Ten
Juzi – Kae Chaps
Home Alone – Denim Woods
Twenties – Suhn Forever
5.BEST ALBUM
Handina Defeat – Stunner
Bloodline – Kikky Badass
Vanga – Kae Chaps
Nash Colour Vibes
Bata Mastreets – Jungle loco
Muchinjikwo – R Peels
Star signs – Takura
6.BEST ALTERNATIVE SONG
Handikwerete – Bazooker
Kokai – Poptain x Nutty O
Wakatemba – ExQ x Tocky Vibes
Geogina- Qounfused x Holy Ten
Simudza Gumbo – Soulja Love
Unonzani – Jah Master x Anita Jaxson
7.BEST PRODUCER
Leekay
Dj Tamuka
Jon The Producer
Liberaxe
GtBeats
Gangsta Madeartistes
BEST COLLABORATION
Kachiri – King 98 ft Diamond Platnumz
Ginde – Crooger ft Asaph & T Gonz
Ghetto Rules – Van Choga ft Ay poyooo
Sugar Cane – Reck 442 x Alchemy & Tricky J
Zviroto – Kikky Badass x Holy Ten
Murder – Holy Ten x Probeats
9.CHANGAMIRE BIGGEST BOSSES
Marisa Worldwide
Donchichi (Gweru)
Hell Commander
Boss Tumelo
Power Circle
Reck 442
10.Most Relavant Club DJ
Dj Burtler
Raydizz
Dj King Her
Dj Mupsy
Dj Fugee
Dj Coop
11.HIP HOP PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Stunner
Shashl
Dj Towers
Kikky Badass
Yahya Goodvibes
Holy Ten
12.BEST DANCE
John Cole
Dony & Rony
Magnetic Force
Lisa Tanaka
Robotics
Elpee Dual Choreography
13.BEST MODEL/VIXEN
1Njuzu
Kimmy Rue
Lamnashe
Yellow Chyna (Mutare)
Blacblasia
Zoe Yara
14.BEST HIP HOP VERSE
Ndopika na Gogo – Noble Stylz
Dhafu – GZE
How do i – Kikky Badass
Ndaremerwa – Holy Ten
Zim Lives Matter Freestyle – Kap City
Home Alone – Denim Woods
15.BEST HIP HOP CHORUS
Juzi – Kae Chaps
Bho Zvangu – Holy Ten
Ndaremerwa – Holy Ten
Ginde – Crooger x Asaph x T Gonz
Juzi Cover – Natasha Muz
Mwana Ndakubirai – Holy Ten
16.BEST ONLINE MEDIA
Eyes of 263
Zimcelebs
Zimgrounds
Nash Tv Zimbabwe
Zimcelebz
My Harare Tv
17.BEST PERFOMANCE ACT
T Gonz
Startistesly Ten
Kikky Badass
Natasha Muz
ExQ
18.BEST HIP HOP GROUP/DUO
Team Bho
Noble Stylz VS GZE
Tha Nu Vyb
Blazed Coyote
40 Gang
Zvigaba
19.BEST ALTERNATIVE ARTIST
Qounfused
Alchemy
ExQ
Coco WeAfrica
Haizill sky
Mzoe 7
20.BEST BRAND SUPPORTING HIP HOP
Tecno Mobile
Zimcelebs
Zvigaba
The Plug
Big Bass Entertainment
Nash Tv Zimbabwe
21.BEST DIASPORA
Kap City ( USA )
Reck 442 (USA)
Fucci (China)
Briss Mbada (S.A)
Gtbeats (S.A)
Mlue Jay (SA)
22.BEST HIP HOP BRAND
Zvigaba
Mahein Glam (Gweru)
Chasers
Positive Vibes Only ( P.V.O)
The Plug
Pretty By Sindy
23.BEST CLUB SUPPORTING HIP HOP
Club Connect (HRE)
Woods Sensation (HRE)
Pabloz (Gweru)
Bar Code (Mutare)
Dream Night Life ( HRE)
Ace Borrowdale
24.BEST VIDEO
Party Queen – Kikky Badass
Kachiri – King 98 ft Diamond Platnumz
Ginde – Crooger x Asaph x T Gonz
Reck 442 – Money Counter
Home Alone – Denim Woods
Munhu Wenyama – Crooger
25.MOST RELAVANT STUDIO
No Limits – Jamal
Alliance – Leekay & Blacboi
Big Bass Entertainment
Nash Tv Studios
Mushroom – Dj Tamuka
Passion Java Records
26.BEST HIP HOP HUSTLE
Ric Chasers
Dj Towers
Fally PanJap
Plug Wizzy
T Mula
Pretty By Sindy
27.BEST LYRICIST
M.U.S.E
Trey XL
GZE
T Gonz
R Peels
Noble Stylz
28.BEST FASHION DESIGNER/ORIGINATOR
Ric Chasers
Nigel – Zim Apparels
Positive Vibes Only (P.V.O)
Marshy – Wear Your Car
Revenge Fashions
Cynthia – Jan Jam
29.BEST UNDERGROUND
Yung Parker
B Rock
King Dube
Platman
Meister
Bump3r
Caravela
M.U.S.E
K Slick
Senaboy
30.PEOPLE’S CHOICE
Natasha Muz
Stunner
Crooger
Kae Chaps
Suhn Forever
R Peels
Kikky Badass
Holy Ten
Probeats
Takura