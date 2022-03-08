Changamire Festival Awards “vindicates” Holy Ten

The Chronicle
Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter
RAPPER Holy Ten came unplugged at the recently unveiled Changamire Festival Awards nominees with a whopping 13 nominations.
The Machills hit-maker ruled the nominations, a strong comeback from his absence in both the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) and Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) that were held last month.
Hot on his heels was fellow rapper Voltz J.T with nine nominations while Kikky BadA$$ and Crooger had eight nominations each.
The Changamire Festival Awards that are a celebration of the hip-hop culture will be held on the 12th of April in Harare under the theme, “Humility, Dedication, Success”. They will be hosted by Yahya Goodvibes, Mami, Boimac and Plug Wizzy.
Red carpet hosts will include Ngoni Motsi and Kimberly Richard.
Below is the full list of nominees:
1. Best Male
Crooger
Holy Ten
Asaph (Byo)
Voltz J.T
R Peels
2. Best Female
Young Gemeni
Kayla Blac (Byo)
Skillz Tha Louche
Kikky Badass
Tashamiswa
3. Best Newcomer
Dough Major
Voltz J.T
Breezie Nukem (Gweru)
Moorferg (Masvingo)
Saint Floew
4. Song Of The Year
Haarore – Takura
Gundamwenda – Saint Floew X Holy Ten
These Days – Voltz J.T
Zviri Pa2 – Holy Ten
Mudhipisi – Tanto Wavie
5. Best Album
Shebeen Rap – Dough Major
Concrete Jungle – Crooger
Revelations – R Peels
Risky Life – Holy Ten
Long Live E.P – King 98
6. Best Alternative Song
Gehena – Kae Chaps
Handiperi Power – Nutty O
Screenshot – Roki x Mr Brown x Leon Lee
Enzo Ishall – Hillary Makaya
Ghetto Buddies – Shashl
7. Best Producer
Jon The Producer
Leekay
Phanas (Byo)
Mr Brown (S.A)
Murphy Cubic (Byo)
8. Best Collaboration
Jenjere – Crooger x Holy Ten
We Up – Nizzy Raps x William Last
How Far – Voltz J.T x Holy Ten
Kurunga – Kikky Badass x Crooger
Gundamwenda – Saint Floew x Holy Ten
9. Changamire Biggest Bosses
Boss Jefferson (Hatipfeki Junk)
Dean (Ciroc Boys)
Boss Kuda (The Cafe)
Chamella Chamu
Power Circle
10. Most Relavant Club Dj / M.C
Dj Coop & Mc Moocla
Dj Andile Browns
Dj Raydizz
Tha Nu Vyb ( M.C Tatts x Dj Burtler)
M.C Khekhe ( Byo)
11. Hip Hop Personality Of The Year
Kikky Badass
Voltz J.T
Mudiwa Hood
T Mulla (South Africa)
Holy Ten
12. Best Dance
Robotics
Break Nation
Static Dance Crew ( Gweru )
The Future
Kudzi Adam
13. Best Model / Vixen
Yollanda Cream
Keisha
Yahya Goodvibes
Kimberly Richard
Prittie By Sindie
14. Best Hip Hop Verse
The Story Of Modhe – Voltz J.T
Kurunga – Kikky Badass Verse
Takuita So – Enzo Ishall
Zviri pa 2 – Holy Ten
Zino – R Peels Verse
15. Best Online Media
ZimCelebrity
Eyes of 263
Zimcelebs
263Post
Nash Tv
16. Best Co- Ordinated Hip Hop Event
Bush Party
Munch & Sip (Byo)
Fiesta Fiesta
Blow Out (Extreme Ent)
Big Zulu Bulawayo Show
17. Best Performance Act
Vortex (Magic)
Kikky Badass x Crooger
Tha Nu Vyb (MC Tatts & Dj Burtler)
Holy Ten x Saint Floew
King 98
18. Best Hip Hop Group / Duo
The Motion Ent (Gweru & Masvingo)
Samanyanga Sounds ( Holy Ten x Saint Floew)
Tha Nu Vyb ( Mc Tatts x Dj Burtler)
Mula Nation
Kikky Badass x Crooger
19.Best Alternative Act
Roki
Nutty O
Kae Chaps
Shashl
Enzo Ishall
20. Best Promoter
Zvigaba
Boss Tumelo (Power Circle)
Infinity Sky Ent
Doc Sackneil (Byo)
Oceane Le RenX Ent
21. Best Diaspora
Fucci (China)
Nashie Zim (Canada)
Mr Brown (South Africa)
GT Beats (South Africa)
Dmitri and The Scarecrow
22. Best Hip Hop Brand
Chasers
Hatipfeki Junk
The Plug
Painful
Mulla V.I.P (South Africa)
23. Best Club Supporting Hip Hop
Karma
Club Connect
Skeem Beit (Beitbridge)
The Cafè
Emagumeni
24. Best Hip Hop Video
Fever – King 98
Kurunga – Kikky Badass x Crooger
Friends – Voltz J.T
Machills – Holy Ten
Haarore – Takura
25. Hip Hop Socialite Of The Year
Mami
Yahyah Goodvibes
Plug Wizzy
Fally Pan Jap
T Mulla
26. Best Hustler
Prittie By Sindie
Dj Towers
Plug Wizzy
Tashamiswa
T Mulla (S.A)
27. Best Lyricist
Probeats
Holy Ten
Asaph
Dough Major
Tanto Wavie
28. Best Fashion Designer/Originator
Jerry Revenge Fashion
Nigel Zim Apparels
Ric Chasers
Tapfumanei
Ishmael Zarguesia
29. Best Underground
Kayslie
Trey XL
Gino
Moorferg (Masvingo)
Nhai Mzaya
H Files (Kadoma)
Malcom Mafunde
Muse
Lynden
Stiiv
30. People’s Choice
Takura
Holy 10
Kikky Badass
Probeats
Voltz J.T
Tashamiswa
Crooger
Asaph
Tanto Wavie
King 98