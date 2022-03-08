Changamire Festival Awards “vindicates” Holy Ten

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

RAPPER Holy Ten came unplugged at the recently unveiled Changamire Festival Awards nominees with a whopping 13 nominations.

The Machills hit-maker ruled the nominations, a strong comeback from his absence in both the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) and Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) that were held last month.

Hot on his heels was fellow rapper Voltz J.T with nine nominations while Kikky BadA$$ and Crooger had eight nominations each.

The Changamire Festival Awards that are a celebration of the hip-hop culture will be held on the 12th of April in Harare under the theme, “Humility, Dedication, Success”. They will be hosted by Yahya Goodvibes, Mami, Boimac and Plug Wizzy.

Red carpet hosts will include Ngoni Motsi and Kimberly Richard.

Below is the full list of nominees:

1. Best Male

Crooger

Holy Ten

Asaph (Byo)

Voltz J.T

R Peels

2. Best Female

Young Gemeni

Kayla Blac (Byo)

Skillz Tha Louche

Kikky Badass

Tashamiswa

3. Best Newcomer

Dough Major

Voltz J.T

Breezie Nukem (Gweru)

Moorferg (Masvingo)

Saint Floew

4. Song Of The Year

Haarore – Takura

Gundamwenda – Saint Floew X Holy Ten

These Days – Voltz J.T

Zviri Pa2 – Holy Ten

Mudhipisi – Tanto Wavie

5. Best Album

Shebeen Rap – Dough Major

Concrete Jungle – Crooger

Revelations – R Peels

Risky Life – Holy Ten

Long Live E.P – King 98

6. Best Alternative Song

Gehena – Kae Chaps

Handiperi Power – Nutty O

Screenshot – Roki x Mr Brown x Leon Lee

Enzo Ishall – Hillary Makaya

Ghetto Buddies – Shashl

7. Best Producer

Jon The Producer

Leekay

Phanas (Byo)

Mr Brown (S.A)

Murphy Cubic (Byo)

8. Best Collaboration

Jenjere – Crooger x Holy Ten

We Up – Nizzy Raps x William Last

How Far – Voltz J.T x Holy Ten

Kurunga – Kikky Badass x Crooger

Gundamwenda – Saint Floew x Holy Ten

9. Changamire Biggest Bosses

Boss Jefferson (Hatipfeki Junk)

Dean (Ciroc Boys)

Boss Kuda (The Cafe)

Chamella Chamu

Power Circle

10. Most Relavant Club Dj / M.C

Dj Coop & Mc Moocla

Dj Andile Browns

Dj Raydizz

Tha Nu Vyb ( M.C Tatts x Dj Burtler)

M.C Khekhe ( Byo)

11. Hip Hop Personality Of The Year

Kikky Badass

Voltz J.T

Mudiwa Hood

T Mulla (South Africa)

Holy Ten

12. Best Dance

Robotics

Break Nation

Static Dance Crew ( Gweru )

The Future

Kudzi Adam

13. Best Model / Vixen

Yollanda Cream

Keisha

Yahya Goodvibes

Kimberly Richard

Prittie By Sindie

14. Best Hip Hop Verse

The Story Of Modhe – Voltz J.T

Kurunga – Kikky Badass Verse

Takuita So – Enzo Ishall

Zviri pa 2 – Holy Ten

Zino – R Peels Verse

15. Best Online Media

ZimCelebrity

Eyes of 263

Zimcelebs

263Post

Nash Tv

16. Best Co- Ordinated Hip Hop Event

Bush Party

Munch & Sip (Byo)

Fiesta Fiesta

Blow Out (Extreme Ent)

Big Zulu Bulawayo Show

17. Best Performance Act

Vortex (Magic)

Kikky Badass x Crooger

Tha Nu Vyb (MC Tatts & Dj Burtler)

Holy Ten x Saint Floew

King 98

18. Best Hip Hop Group / Duo

The Motion Ent (Gweru & Masvingo)

Samanyanga Sounds ( Holy Ten x Saint Floew)

Tha Nu Vyb ( Mc Tatts x Dj Burtler)

Mula Nation

Kikky Badass x Crooger

19.Best Alternative Act

Roki

Nutty O

Kae Chaps

Shashl

Enzo Ishall

20. Best Promoter

Zvigaba

Boss Tumelo (Power Circle)

Infinity Sky Ent

Doc Sackneil (Byo)

Oceane Le RenX Ent

21. Best Diaspora

Fucci (China)

Nashie Zim (Canada)

Mr Brown (South Africa)

GT Beats (South Africa)

Dmitri and The Scarecrow

22. Best Hip Hop Brand

Chasers

Hatipfeki Junk

The Plug

Painful

Mulla V.I.P (South Africa)

23. Best Club Supporting Hip Hop

Karma

Club Connect

Skeem Beit (Beitbridge)

The Cafè

Emagumeni

24. Best Hip Hop Video

Fever – King 98

Kurunga – Kikky Badass x Crooger

Friends – Voltz J.T

Machills – Holy Ten

Haarore – Takura

25. Hip Hop Socialite Of The Year

Mami

Yahyah Goodvibes

Plug Wizzy

Fally Pan Jap

T Mulla

26. Best Hustler

Prittie By Sindie

Dj Towers

Plug Wizzy

Tashamiswa

T Mulla (S.A)

27. Best Lyricist

Probeats

Holy Ten

Asaph

Dough Major

Tanto Wavie

28. Best Fashion Designer/Originator

Jerry Revenge Fashion

Nigel Zim Apparels

Ric Chasers

Tapfumanei

Ishmael Zarguesia

29. Best Underground

Kayslie

Trey XL

Gino

Moorferg (Masvingo)

Nhai Mzaya

H Files (Kadoma)

Malcom Mafunde

Muse

Lynden

Stiiv

30. People’s Choice

Takura

Holy 10

Kikky Badass

Probeats

Voltz J.T

Tashamiswa

Crooger

Asaph

Tanto Wavie

King 98

