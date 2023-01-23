Change of date for Trysupps Zimbabwe Novice Body Building and Fitness Championships

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ORGANISERS of the Trysupps Zimbabwe Novice Body Building and Fitness Championships have announced a change in dates for this year’s competition.

Initially, the competition was scheduled for March 25. The date has since been moved to April 1.

For the second year running the competition is sponsored by Zimbabwe Men’s Physique athlete Ryan Gumbo through his company TrySupps Zimbabwe in partnership with the National Federation of Zimbabwe Bodybuilding and Fitness.

“The date has been moved due to the unavailability of the venue which is Zimbabwe College of Music on March 25. Preparations for the competition will continue as we look forward to the top event,” said Gumbo.

The competition will be in the senior men’s bodybuilding, men’s physique, men’s fitness, junior men under 21, and women’s physique. – @innocentskizoe