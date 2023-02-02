Changunda appointed new POSB chief executive officer

Sikhulekelani Moyo, Business Reporter

THE People’s Own Savings Bank (POSB) board has announced the appointment of Mr Garainashe Changunda as the new bank’s chief executive officer (CEO).

Company secretary, Mrs Dorothy Mapimhidze, said Mr Changunda had been serving the bank as the acting CEO from 1 November 2022 following the expiry of the term of office of Mr Admore Kandlela.

“Please be advised that the POSB board has, with the approval of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, appointed Garainashe Changunda as the CEO of POSB effective 1 February 2023,” she said in a statement.

“Prior to his appointment as the CEO, he had served in the capacity of chief finance officer since 2017. The board is confident he possesses the combined wealth of knowledge, skills, and industry experience necessary to achieve overall effectiveness of the bank.”

Mr Changunda is a chartered accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Zimbabwe and Public Accounts and Auditors Board.

He holds a Master of Business Administration Degree (MBA) and a Bachelor of Accounting Science Hons Degree amongst other relevant qualifications.

[email protected]