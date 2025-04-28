Chaos as Kwekwe Queens refuse to play on substandard pitch

Media Mpofu

KWEKWE United refused to fulfil their away fixture to Herentals in the Zimbabwe Women’s Premier Soccer League because of a poor field in Harare on Saturday.

The pitch with overgrown grass was deemed unplayable.

Initially the match was set for National Sports Stadium B Arena and was shifted to Tomlinson Depot where Kwekwe United Queens refused to play because of unplayable surface, no proper goal nets and pitch markings.

The league management on Monday said they were waiting for the reports from officials and clubs. They vowed that it would be dealt within the confines of the league rules and regulations.

“The Zimbabwe Women Premier Soccer League regrets to advise its stakeholders that the ZWPSL match between Herentals Queens and Kwekwe United Queens which was scheduled to be played today (Saturday) at National Sports Stadium B Arena did not take place.

“Zimbabwe Women Premier Soccer League awaits an official match report on the matter, after which the matter will be dealt with according to the ZPWSL rules and regulations. Once all the reports are in place, we promise to issue a detailed and informed statement,” wrote the association in a press release.

Match venues continue to be lower divisions’ challenges with even Division One clubs playing at community grounds and schools without dressing rooms.